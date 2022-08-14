Lobster Fest returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, with the tables being set at the Bellefonte Country Club on Saturday.
This year’s event marked the 15-year anniversary of the annual fundraiser.
“This is our first year back in three years, and we are excited about that,” said Ann Perkins, Safe Harbor’s executive director. “We have our usual band, The Bad Habits, who are a bunch of eye doctors who come in from all over the United States. They call themselves the ‘Eye Docs of Rock,’ and they are always a lot of fun.”
Other entertainment for the event, which raises money for Safe Harbor, included a gem-scoop, she said.
“Pollock’s Jewelers donates about $19,000 worth of precious gems for the scoop. We have a silent auction and a live auction, and dancing all night to the Eye Docs,” she said.
There were appetizers and a raw bar for diners to enjoy for an hour before the meal, when the “guest of honor” made their appearance.
“This is our one big fundraiser every year,” Perkins said.
The event is a big party and seating is limited, she explained, so all tickets are purchased in advance and RSVP’d. This year’s event saw about 275 people buy tickets for the charity event.
“It’s a wonderful event, and the country club does such a great job setting up,” Perkins said. “We are just glad to be here, and grateful for everyone who has been a part of it.”
Perkins said that if you were unable to attend but wish to donate to help Safe Harbor, call (606) 329-9304, or visit safeharborky.org. Safe Harbor accepts in kind donations as well as cash donations, she said.
“We help set people up in apartments, so we can use anything,” Perkins said. “We can even use household items or anything else people might need.”
Safe Harbor helps people escape domestic violence situations, and sometimes these individuals exit such situations with little more than the clothes on their backs.
“We are the place to go in situations of domestic violence or sexual abuse in this district,” Perkins said. “So we cover five counties. We have emergency shelter, transitional shelter, and we have 34 apartments that we partner on with the City of Ashland.”
That help is crucial, and people need to be aware of it, because Perkins said many abused individuals hesitate to leave an abusive environment because they fear being homeless if they do.
Perkins said Safe Harbor serves a lot of individuals who do not have a good support system on their own.
“A person is truly fortunate if they have a good family and good friends that would and are able to support them if they need that support,” she said, “but many of our families don’t have that. Especially if they have been raised in the Foster Care system, then they have no support network.”
Perkins said the last is a big issue, given that Kentucky unfortunately leads the nation in children removed from the home.
“So, if I have three generations of women who have been in Foster Care, they have no one.”
Perkins said Safe Harbor is dedicated to doing everything it can to help those in need escape from domestic violence and sexual assault. The Lobster Fest fundraiser goes a long way, she said, because many people are more than willing to be part of it for a good cause. But Safe Harbor can always use help of any sort to help victims through rescue, housing and education.