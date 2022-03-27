Living on a 40-acre farm with dogs, Gina Dickens has developed a new hobby: collecting ticks.
When you live the outdoor life, you encounter many of the little blood suckers, but ease of obtaining them isn’t why she collects them.
Disease is why.
Dickens, 62, former manager of the now-defunct Pendleton Arts Center, an award-winning artist, painter, coppersmith and cook, said she contracted alpha-gal syndrome from the bite of a Lone Star Tick, which is common in the southeastern United States, but lesser so in Kentucky.
Alpha-gal syndrome is a recently identified type of food allergy to red meat and other products made from mammals, most often caused by a Lone Star tick bite, mayoclinic.org states. The bite transmits a sugar molecule called alpha-gal into the person's body. In some people, this triggers an immune system reaction that later produces mild to severe allergic reactions to red meat, such as beef, pork or lamb, or other mammal products.
Dickens’ symptoms are severe.
“It’s not just about steak or hamburger. It goes much deeper,” she said.
Mammal byproducts are everywhere. Dickens said she spends hours on the phone with various companies trying to learn about the ingredients of their products. Not only are meats off the table, she said many vitamins and medications have a gelatin coating, which contains mammal byproduct. She must special order toothpaste and other personal care products to avoid contact with mammal byproducts. She can’t use fresh fruits and vegetables — only frozen — because many have been treated with carrageenan, a seaweed product used as a preservative; although not a mammal byproduct, its molecular structure is close enough to that of alpha-gal to prevent her from being able to consume it. Carrageenan may be found in soap and shampoo, too.
“It also is sprayed on many cereals, like Froot Loops,” she said, adding Rice Chex are safe for her, but she can’t eat any cereals that have sugar.
“I can’t let my dogs lick me,” she said. “I can’t go into a restaurant that cooks meat because I don’t want to take the risk of cross contamination. I can’t go to family’s houses at holidays if they’re having roast beef.”
Even without consuming the mammal byproduct, Dickens’ allergy can be activated. She can’t wear clothing made from animals or come in contact with any such material. She’s too high risk for surgery and can’t take most medications.
On the rise
The Lone Star tick and other types are moving into the area, carrying diseases we haven’t been exposed to before. The number of individuals with alpha-gal is increasing, too.
In 2002, 24 cases of alpha-gal were found in the United States; now, there are thousands of cases, according to insectshield.com.
Human bodies don’t have alpha-gal, a sugar, not a protein, so when the body is exposed to it, the body reacts because it recognizes it as something that’s not quite human.
There is no cure for alpha-gal; sufferers must avoid mammal and mammal byproduct and treat any reactions accordingly.
Dickens wasn’t free of health problems before alpha-gal.
“I have always been an outdoorsy person,” she said. “I have allergies to the nightshade family — peppers and eggplant — and I had reactions to those things before, but then a couple of years ago, they changed. It wasn’t just an upset stomach. I was going into anaphylactic shock.”
She said from her research, she believes the tick bite that started alpha-gal for her occurred in March 2020, when she discovered she had been bitten on the ear. It took at least a year to be diagnosed because most physicians aren’t familiar with alpha-gal. Also, severe allergic reactions happen quickly, until reactions experienced by those with alpha-gal, which could take hours to manifest. The many tick bites that followed the one in March 2020 have caused her situation to worsen.
Dickens saw an allergist in Lexington after her cousin, a nutritionist, told her it sounded as though she had alpha-gal.
“When I ate a burger and had a reaction it was all convoluted,” Dickens said. “Is it the burger? Is it the tomato? Is it the wheat?”
While she asked the doctor for the alpha-gal test, she only received a test of Lyme disease.
Dickens also has Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, which has worsened with the onset of alpha-gal, and lyme tularemia, which is a bacteria generated from ticks biting rabbits, she said.
“It was one thing after another,” she said. “The symptoms and problems seemed random, but I still hadn’t been tested for alpha-gal.”
She saw doctor after doctor and got nowhere.
“Nobody was paying attention, nobody cared that it was increasing in intensity and we didn’t have a reason why,” she said.
Her worst reaction left her lying on her porch, unable to reach her EpiPen, with projectile vomiting and diarrhea and feeling as though her skin were on fire. When the ambulance finally reached her, she was passed out.
“If they hadn’t gotten to me when they did, I would have died,” she said. “They started the IV on the porch.”
She went to the emergency room that day, but with a lesser reaction she’s been able to be treated by paramedics and recover.
But the lack of diagnosis scared her, and rightly so.
Tired of not being given a test for alpha-gal, Dickens did her own.
“I had some red meat that was not processed and didn’t have preservatives and I put some blood from that meat on my arm and punched a hole in my arm and took photos,” she said. “I went to my family doctor and showed her and said, ‘Now will you give me my alpha-gal test?’”
She did and it was positive.
Days of study
Mammal byproducts are everywhere, Dickens has discovered.
She spends most of her days doing research, calling companies and learning what products have hidden ingredients that she won’t be able to come in contact with.
“There are meat byproducts in soap, detergent, furniture polish, cleaners, coffee creamers,” she said. “They use it as a binding agent in so many things.”
Magnesium stearate doesn’t sound like an animal byproduct, but it comes from stearic acid, a fatty acid found in pork, butter, beef and milk and it’s often found in cocoa and grains.
Dickens must be careful: she said she’s now at a “very high threshold for how much of the enzyme I have. Another tick bite, another anaphylaxis could kill me.”
She stays prepared for an attack.
“I’m scared to death to go to the hospital,” she said. “If I’m not conscious enough — I carry my medical records. I’m a coppersmith, so I handmade my own medic alert bracelet. I can’t work outside the home. I can’t go out in public.” Her condition makes her unable to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is an added reason to avoid contact with the public.
On a daily basis, she experiences a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and body aches, sometimes incapacitating, and brain fogginess.
Spreading the word
Despite the strain on her health, Dickens said she is determined to spread the word about alpha-gal and how to protect against it.
“Can you imagine a 5-year-old kid getting this?” she said. “People learn through experience but if it’s not something that people are aware of, they don’t know what's going on.
“I felt this was a mission, to help make people aware so they can protect themselves and what to do if they’re bitten. I’ve been through so much just to get my own diagnosis.”
First, Dickens said use Deep Woods Off, which contains DEET; DEET (chemical name, N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) is the active ingredient in many repellent products and widely used to repel ticks.
She said if bitten by a tick, keep it; it will help doctors make a diagnosis, if needed, because certain ticks carry certain diseases.
“Treat your animals, but it’s only effective if the tick bites the animal,” she said. “Go outside and spray your yard with DEET.”
It’s a bad time for ticks. “Young, new-hatched ticks are hungry and aggressive,” she said.
(606) 326-2661 |