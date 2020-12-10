ASHLAND Instead of asking area residents to come to the church this season, Unity Baptist Church’s Living Tree is coming out of the sanctuary and into the parking lot.
The 36th annual program will be presented twice today and twice Saturday — at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on the Belk end of the Ashland Town Center.
It also will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
Minister of Music and Communications Thearon Landrum said the parking lot arrangement was the best in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had wanted to take it out into the community for the last four years, so this is a great opportunity to do so," Landrum said.
Only 25 singers will participate, a little more than half the usual group.
The program also is shorter, about 40 minutes, with about nine songs instead of the usual couple of dozen. There also won’t be a drama portion or live orchestra, but there will be a technical team of four or five, as well as greeters to direct people where and how to park for a view of performers.
"We will ask people to follow COVID guidelines," Landrum said. "As a drive-in, you can stay in your car. If the weather is nice and you bring chairs or roll your windows down, that will suffice for COVID guidelines. We still have a live sound or you can tune in on the radio at the mall. We will have fliers to show how to tune in. The broadcast will just go around 300 feet."
Youth Pastor Brad Callaway said his role in the show is stage setup and coordinating the lights with the music, which is no small task, as there are at least 20,000 lights involved.
He said there is a computer program to help. Callaway said it’s "specifically set for living trees and designing crazy designs. It kind of makes the process of making lights go off and on and do swooshes and fades a little easier."
Even with that kind of help, Callaway said it takes between six and 15 hours to program one song, depending on how upbeat the song is and what the programmer wants to emphasize.
"It takes a lot of people to do this, and, with the COVID challenges, we’re not 100% with people, but we’ve got a handful of people who are willing to give the community a good gift," he said.
Although Unity’s Living Tree is a holiday staple of the community, with between 1,500 and 1,800 attending annually, each year brings changes.
Landrum said each year is a new program with two or three songs from a previous year, but otherwise new music. This year, more songs from the past will be presented than usual, mostly because of the limits the pandemic has put on such events, but the church couldn’t be deterred from continuing its tradition.
"We have a message to proclaim and this is a good way to hear it," Landrum said.
(606) 326-2661 |