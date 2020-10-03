GREENUP Emma Stevens admits she used to be terrified of bees.
“But I got over it,” she said. At Greenup County High School where she is a junior, Stevens said there are a couple of hives, and her dad took up beekeeping as a hobby a little more than a year ago and has 11 hives at home.
The 16-year-old didn’t just get over her fear; she has become an award-winning beekeeper.
Stevens, vice president of the Future Farmers of America at her school, placed second in the national Blue Ribbon Beekeeper Award by Bayer, which is meant to promote understanding of the importance of bees in agriculture during National Honey Month.
To enter the contest, she answered two essay questions about her experiences in beekeeping and what she’d like to do with the $2,000 she would receive if she won.
Aimee Hood, regulatory and scientific engagement lead for Bayer, read more than 40 essays to help determine a winner. While she said she was amazed by the quality of the essays, Stevens’ work stood out.
“She had already done a lot in her school and her community, but I was really blown away by what she wanted to do in the future,” Hood said. “She was so articulate and focused on what she planned to do at her school — she plans to start a bee club and have a bee camp, and she wants to mold the next generation.”
Stevens volunteers at local elementary school junior bee clubs to educate the next generation of beekeepers through interactive hands-on activities.
It was only the second year of the competition and Hood’s first experience judging. She said she hadn’t known what to expect.
“Emma’s vision was inspiring and it really makes me happy that this generation is responsible for our future,” Hood said.
In addition to a bee club and bee camp, Stevens said she also wants to use her winnings to offer STEM activities at school.
The daughter of Mike and Miranda Stevens, Emma said she got interested in bees through her agriculture classes at school. As an FFA member, she was able to go to a convention and visit a honeybee farm.
“It just really fascinated me,” she said.
Although her family has hives and show goats, she said she’s not planning a career in agriculture; she’s planning to be a physical therapist. But she said she will remain involved in beekeeping as a hobby and she will continue to advocate for and education about bees.
“A lot of people like food, and bees pollinate one-third of the crops we eat,” she said. “That usually gets people interested in bees.”
(606) 326-2661 |