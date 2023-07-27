ASHLAND In Ashland since 2010, Donatos Pizza has been under new ownership and management for about a year, and now it’s offering a refreshed look.
Donatos had an Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to signify the changes and the store’s reopening.
Franchise partners Doug and Drew DeVilbiss — father and son — own and operate the 713 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. location.
“We’ve been here for about a year and finally got this remodel done,” Drew DeVilbiss said. “I’ve learned a little bit about Ashland, coming down here and talking to our customers, there’s one thing that’s clear to me: Ashland loves pizza.”
Doug DeVilbiss, who is from Portsmouth, said he’s excited to be part of this community and it sort of feels like home. He’s been with Donatos — which was established in 1963 — as a partner for 30 years. He has stores in Washington Court House and Wilmington in Ohio.
“We’re thrilled to be part of Ashland,” he said.
Donatos offers thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings. The menu also features salads, subs, wings and desserts.
“We’re happy to serve everybody here in town, and I think we’ve got a great product,” said Drew DeVilbiss, standing alongside a supervisor, general manager, store manager and director of operations prior to cutting the ribbon. “We’re excited to get this open.”
Donatos is celebrating the reopening by offering 20% off all online orders at donatos.com with promo code TWENTY now through Aug. 27.
Drew DeVilbiss said the store has a few charitable pillars, including a local food bank it is supporting currently with every peanut butter frosted buckeye cookie sold. “We try to keep donations local as much as we can,” he said.
Donatos is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and it features the following options: Delivery, dine-in and pick-up.
