ASHLAND A local Girl Scout troop used cookie money to visit the nation’s capital.
Members of Troop 1100 took an overnight bus ride last month to Washington, D.C., to spend a day taking in the sites.
Cadette Jaidyn Morgan, a ninth-grader at Paul G. Blazer High School, said she had been to the D.C. area before, and the overnight trip was exhausting, but it was a good experience.
“One of the best things I saw was the Declaration of Independence,” she said. “’National Treasure’ is one of my favorite movies, so I was really excited to see it in person. I bought the replica from the gift shop like Nicholas Cage.”
She said she also saw the U.S. Constitution, which was faded and difficult to read, as well as the Lincoln Memorial, the Capitol building, the Holocaust Museum and the White House.
“I fee like it helped me to learn a lot more about things that happened before I was born,” Morgan said.
The troop, led by Melissa Dillon, consists of girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. She said most of the cost of the trip was for the bus, which was a little more than $,7000; 15 Scouts went, but some family members accompanied them, so a total of 43 took the trip.
“I just wanted to do something big,” Dillon said. “We gave them some options and when I suggested D.C., they were all like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’”
It was the first trip to Washington, D.C., for Ariana Bussa, daughter of Gary and Rochelle Bussa.
The 13-year-old freshman at Paul G. Blazer High School said the Lincoln Memorial was her favorite site.
“I learned things about our presidents I never knew,” she said. “It was a really fun trip and I learned many things about our history.”
Sales totaled 12,000 boxes, but that’s combined with previous years’ sales, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from traveling.
Travelers took a red-eye Friday night trip to the capital city.
“We were supposed to sleep on the bus, but you know how that goes,” Dillon said.
They spent from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the city, mostly visiting the monuments on the National Mall, but girls and their families were free to split up and see sites they were most interested in. In fact, one family detoured to China Town and one to Ford Theater.
“This was the only way we could afford to do this,” Dillon said.
Everyone visited the Lincoln Memorial.
“I think everyone was floored by how big the Lincoln Memorial was,” Dillon said, adding the trip allowed participants to enjoy a wide range of experiences.
“There is a ton of stuff to do for free,” she said. “Some of our families are limited in what they can do. If I can get them there, there’s plenty to do for free. It gives them the opportunity to experience something they might not get another opportunity to see. It’s so rich with history and so many beautiful things.”