RACELAND Thursday was full of excitement and learning at Campbell Elementary School in Raceland.
Students in Ashley Roar’s second-grade class wrapped up their unit on communities and government with a special visit from Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek. The unit was all about citizens in communities, rights and responsibilities, rules and laws, taxes and how the government is made up, Roar shared.
The student’s projects from the unit were displayed around the classroom featuring states, government branches, capitals and U.S. history. They were allowed to pick any part of the unit and create a project to bring in to show their understanding of the lessons.
McPeek shared with the students about projects that are upcoming for Raceland or in the works, including expansions and accessibility to the local park. He invited all of the kids to come out in the spring. The mayor shared about his daily duties and about grants for which the city plans to apply to help the infrastructure.
Roar asked McPeek to tell the students how he became Mayor. The students had learned about voting and how it works, so on Thursday they were able to meet someone who was elected into their job.
“I think it was very beneficial for the students to make that connection to what we’ve learned and actually seeing and hearing and being able to apply that later,” said Roar.
The students asked important questions regarding taxes, masks and the salary for a mayor. Roar and McPeek together answered the questions. They explained that taxes are partly based on how much money someone makes at their job and how much property they own. When asking the mayor about masks, students learned that McPeek wasn’t “the puzzle piece,” as their teacher described, of the government and community big picture that makes those decisions.
McPeek was open and transparent with the students about how much money he makes for the position and explained that it is salary. Roar helps the kids understand that a salary is consistent no matter how many hours it takes to get the job done.
Mayor McPeek said he was glad to come down and speak with the class and was impressed with the questions and understanding the young students had of government and their communities.
“I think the teachers are doing a very, very good job in this school system,” said McPeek. “They all ought to be proud that they are in the Raceland Independent School System. And the teachers and administrators here are al wonderful."
McPeek said he wanted to help tell them about the local forms of government and said it was nice to have been asked to speak with the class.
As the mayor wrapped up his time, the class headed out with the rest of the school to line the halls for the final piece of the kindergarten students’ “Letter Parade.”
The kindergarteners were each assigned a letter and given a vest to take home and decorate with that letter. Kindergarten teacher Kellie Thompson said it is a great way to incorporate the families into the lessons they are learning at school.
Thursday morning, they put on their vests and turkey headbands, and strolled through the hall of Campbell Elementary as they headed to the middle and high schools to show off what they had learned. The young students walked the halls like superstars with cheers and high fives from the older students in the district.
“They look up to them,” said Thompson. “The elementary students really look up to the middle and high school students and to see that they support them academically and they understand the importance. We have high school students that come over and join us and help us at our school. They are excited to see them over there.”
The last segment of their parade was with the students of their own school. The first- and second-graders of Campbell lined the walls and cheered with their teachers, applauding and giving high fives to the kindergarteners who have mastered the alphabet.
“It really just helps, we try to help instill motivation into them,” said Thompson. “We want them to be motivated to learn and we are always striving and working to do good things and great things, and when they get that feedback from their families at home and then from other students within our own district, it just makes them feel good.”
Holman shared that the support helps show them the importance of working hard.
The Letter Parade wraps up learning individual letters and serves as the kick-off to reading and writing words, said Thompson. Holman called it “a celebration to the next phase of learning.”