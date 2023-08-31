GREENUP Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Representative Thomas Massie teamed up to bash Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday and tout why Cameron is a better fit for the governor’s mansion.
Cameron’s campaign trail featured an A.M. stop at the Greenup County Public Library before he made the trek to Vanceburg.
Massie, who criticized Cameron in early July when the AG had planned to attend Eric Deters’ Freedom Fest, was nothing but supportive for Republican gubernatorial candidate on Thursday.
“This is such an important race, such an important year,” said Massie, who has a farm in Lewis County that borders Greenup, he said. “All eyes are going to be on Kentucky. There are only three states (Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky) with a governor’s race this year, and Daniel’s going to win with your help.
“We need to get a proven leader,” Massie said later. “We need to get somebody to be the last line of defense against the federal government.”
Cameron, 37, drew passionate cheers from the crowd of about six dozen when he declared there would be no mask mandates if he is elected governor, and then when he reminded them of Beshear’s approach to COVID in 2020.
“Andy Beshear spent a lot of time in 2020 telling you who was essential and not essential,” Cameron said. “He had lists, he had charts. Guess what? Come Nov. 7, we get to tell Andy Beshear something — that he is non-essential.”
Although most polls depict a notable Beshear lead, the challenger is confident that he will unseat the governor after one term.
When asked what he views as the biggest obstacle to clear over the next two months, Cameron simply said more campaigning will do the trick.
“It’s really important to get out to as many counties as possible and talk about the issues of education, crime and protecting the family unit, and how we envision restoring that foundation that in many ways has been eroded in Andy Beshear’s time as governor,” Cameron said.
One of Cameron’s major points of emphasis lately is lowering the income tax. He’d like to see it eliminated, which would make Kentucky one of 10 states without an income tax.
He said the people of Greenup County who cheered him on and even tossed out a couple of “Amen’s” at the library were excited and energized at the possibility of Cameron replacing Beshear.
Cameron criticized Beshear’s response during the pandemic — specifically when it came to religion and education.
“He sent law enforcement to churches to record license plates (around Easter of 2020),” Cameron said. “He shut down schools for nearly two years.”
Students were kept out of schools for a portion of 2020-21 — with some non-traditional instructional methods utilized in the gaps — and Beshear did enforce masks at the start of 2021-22.
Cameron claimed he will focus more on “faith, family and community” than Beshear has since January 2020.
As for education, Cameron said he supports teachers, and that his wife, Makenze, is one.
The “Cameron Catch-Up Plan” entails more resources and an increase in starting salary for teachers, he said, and expanded instruction in reading, math and science.
Ryan Straw, an executive with the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, said Thursday that he and the FOP are proud to endorse Cameron.
Cameron said “safe streets, quality education and protection of the family unit” are centerpieces of his campaign. He said his public safety plan provides “an alternative vision for the future” and will “improve the morale of the law enforcement community.”
“If we do that, our streets are going to be safe from crime and drugs,” he added.
Cameron’s lieutenant governor will be Robby Mills, if elected.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a big race,” Cameron said. “The eyes of the nation are on us … we are going to make a strong showing. We’re going to tell the world that the Commonwealth doesn’t want far-left leadership. We want common-sense conservative leadership.”
Rep. Danny Bentley, R-98th District, supplied opening remarks for Thursday’s event.
