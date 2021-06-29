ASHLAND Kool Hits 105.7 is inviting the public to its live Friday broadcast on Broadway Square on 16th Street in Ashland.
The schedule is as follows: The Morning Show with Jim Forrest from 6-10; the Professor & Stefanie Show from 10-2; and Ernie G. Anderson’s show from 2-6 p.m. They will all be broadcast live.
Kool Hits will offer free Pepsi products while supplies last as well as register attendees for free prizes as it gets a jump on the Fourth of July weekend and let people get first-hand knowledge of the preparation that goes into a radio show. Kool Hits is telling folks to bring breakfast and/or lunch and join them by the stage of Broadway Square.
Kool Hits is live every weekday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with DJs who take requests, and play your favorites from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.