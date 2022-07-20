PIKEVILLE Ashland’s Mark Breeding will host a live auction event on Saturday, Aug. 6, to benefit CASA of Eastern Kentucky.
The CASA Voice for Children Annual Gala, a program of Judi’s Place for Kids founded by former Kentucky First Lady Judi Patton, will kick off a formal black tie fundraiser with dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Main Street in Pikeville.
All proceeds will benefit CASA of Eastern Kentucky.
Cost is $50 per individual and $85 per couple. Admission includes a catered dinner.
The CASA program trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the family court system due to abuse, neglect or dependency.
Contact Tonya Boyd, CASA’s program director, at tonya.boyd@ky.gov.