Those who work together, do good together. While that isn’t the way the saying goes, it’s what’s happening in Boyd and Carter counties.
Christy Ford, an English teacher at Boyd County High School, said after receiving invitations to such groups as Wine Fairy and Flower Me, she followed suit and formed the group to give support for parents and other seniors who had an impact on lives, but in a safe way during the pandemic.
Ford’s group began on May 18; the next day, Marquita Welsh of Grayson, her collaborating teacher, started the group for the Grayson area.
“(Christy) started making masks,” said Welsh, adding she’s not a seamstress. “I have really felt sorry for the elderly; this has bothered me more than anything.”
Ford posted a comment on Facebook about her dad being “down in the dumps,” and Welsh said her mother was feeling the same way.
“I haven’t seen my mom much, but I found the highlight of her day was to see me standing in her driveway, so I said, ‘Why don’t we adopt seniors?’ and Christy was on it.”
Participation boomed.
The Ashland group has more than 55 members, with at least seven adopted, while the Grayson group has more than 600 members with more than 60 seniors adopted.
Welsh said everybody has been adopted within an hour of being posted.
“Members have asked to adopt people in local nursing homes, but that’s difficult because of the restriction,” she said. “There’s also been talk of donating things to the nursing homes. They have auction and need bingo prizes. …I think people just want something to do. You can’t actively help get rid of the virus, but we can actively do this.”
Welsh said some of the members have asked if a senior can be adopted by more than one person. She said she sees no reason why not.
“Can you be adopted by two or three?” she asked rhetorically. “Can you really get too much love and support? Probably not.”
Ford said to join either group, search “Little Red Riding Hoods” and ask to join.
You can post information about a senior you’d like to see adopted and you can adopt one. Seniors’ needs will vary.
“This is intended to offer a kind of emotional support for folks. Cards, baked goods, crafting supplies and devotionals have all been given,” she said.
Welsh said her mother and aunt have been adopted; the day after, her aunt got a delivery of flowers.
“You could tell how she appreciated it,” Welsh said. “She said, ‘Will they be coming back?’ Mom got a wreath and I could hear some excitement in her voice that I hadn’t heard in a while. Everything has been so blah for her, and when she gets out, it’s just a worry.
“I think (the givers) are enjoying it, too, because they’re posting things they’re delivering.”
Welsh said she hopes if the givers, or Little Red Riding Hoods, run across a senior who needs more help than they can give, that they’ll help the senior find that help. In particular, she noted the organization called Health Equipment Loan Program in Olive Hill, which matches seniors in need with needed equipment their health insurance doesn’t cover.
Ford said she hadn’t thought about whether the group would continue after the pandemic, but she said she hopes new friendships will arise from the group.
“With the relaxation of some restrictions, there will be some real frustration and sadness setting in for our older family and friends because in order to stay well, they will need to remain safe at home,” she said. “Unfortunately, loneliness will only increase. More attention and care will, I hope, alleviate some of that loneliness.”
