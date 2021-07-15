CATLETTSBURG Teachers know that the summer slide happens every year. Studies show students can lose 20% of reading and 27% of math gains from the school year over summer break, according to Scholastic, said Janice Marcum, Boyd County chief academic officer.
“And thinking about coming off of a pandemic, that’s just a normal school year summer slide, plus we’ve had a pandemic we’ve been dealing with and a lot of virtual instruction,” said Marcum. “It’s been a different time for everybody, especially the kids.”
Boyd County is combatting that slide and any additional gaps from the pandemic through it’s Lion Lead Up camps at each elementary school. The camp was open to all outgoing kindergarten through fifth grade students and is four weeks long.
“Whether they are above academic level, on academic level or below, they’re still getting something from this. Because the teachers can very easily differentiate,” said Marcum. “They’re able to really support all kids.”
The school used relief funds to purchase materials for the camp from scholastic. The materials keep a book in the hand of each child every day. Each one has their own as they work on reading, writing and math.
“We were really blessed to be able to purchase those with that extra funding,” Marcum said.
Heather Moore is a counselor at Ponderosa Elementary and is serving as the site coordinator for the camp at the school. Moore said the students begin the morning with crafts, and have what they call “Morning Meaning” that works on social-emotional learning.
Because restrictions have lifted, students are able to interact with their peers at recess, in small groups and in closer settings, Moore explained. The students are outside with more recess time than a typical school day, which allows more movement and interaction with their friends.
The camp gives 20 days of instruction that will help fill gaps in fun ways. Students built the Seven Wonders of the World in a Lego STEM activity, music teacher Felicity Jenkins is bringing music to each grade level’s class.
Last school year was obviously different and Moore said it looked different for each child. There were a variety of ways instruction was conducted and the support was different as well. Teachers worked hard to teach, but being out of the classroom meant there was a lack of personal, one-on-one instruction that typically happens when students are in the building every day.
“So bringing them in here and just kind of collectively working together and filling those gaps and building the bridge and leading them up to the next school year is the goal of the camp,” said Moore.
New students to Ponderosa joined and kindergarteners who never set foot in the building during the year are able to experience a bit of what they will see at the home of the Mustangs next month.
“They have taken advantage of this summer camp as well to just enter in to our building as well and learn a little bit more about Ponderosa and what we have and meet some friends and learn how to be a student for some of those kindergarten babies,” said Moore. “’Cause they, even though they were successful online, they’ve never sat in a desk or went to recess. Those are amazing qualities and great things that are coming from this camp as well, full circle, there’s just so many benefits that we can continue to say we are seeing here.”
Jana Osborn is the vice principal at Boyd County Middle School. She got her start teaching second grade at Ponderosa Elementary School. She is spending the four weeks back in the classroom each day with the second-graders at camp.
“It was like coming home,” Osborn said. “It was a chance for me to kind of come back to my roots, but also to kind of ground myself a little more in what we’re asking people to do all the time in our classrooms.”
Osborn’s goal was to keep the students off of technology as much as possible. She values what technology can bring to the classroom and life, but after having so much instruction take place on screen, it’s time to reunite as humans.
“I wanted kids to get back to each other and what we can learn from each other and how to interact with humans again and not through a screen or through a device,” she said.
She has talked with her students about social interactions, how to ask and answer questions and how to properly respond to friends. Osborn said the students have been fantastic so far.
“It’s what kids do,” Osborn said. “They just accept them how they are. Some struggle with more learning, some really excel. There’s not been a hard word among them yet.”
The administrator said her camp class has become a little family that takes care of one another.
“Kids are the best example of how we should treat everybody in the world,” said Osborn. “If somebody doesn’t know the answer, they don’t get upset. They just accept each other.”
Osborn credited the work of the teachers in the school and across the district for working so hard to be the examples for the students.
“They are pouring into kids, so the kids then know how to pour into each other. It’s a neat thing to watch,” said Osborn.
Marcum said the students, teachers, staff and parents are simply excited.
“Everything we’ve been through, I think people have just learned to appreciate, they just appreciate getting to be together and getting to come to school,” Marcum said. “It’s just a new appreciation for all things people took for granted that was just normal before.”
Moore said the camp has already exceeded her expectations and is happy to see the kids back and smiling.
“I’ve talked to all of our site coordinators, and it’s not just the kids that are excited,” explained Marcum. “I mean the teachers are just excited to have this time with their students and kind of have something that’s a little bit more normal. It’s almost like everything’s brand new again, and it’s a new excitement.”
The teachers are looking forward to seeing the academic growth of the students, but their focus remains on their well-being first and foremost. They are excited to see them together, socializing and overcoming obstacles the pandemic has caused.
“They just had to overcome lots of things that they didn’t even realize were stressors,” said Marcum. “They got used to being at home with their parents ... almost every kid had to reacclimate to just a normal school day.”
Osborn has experience at multiple grade levels, and said kids are all the same no matter the age. They need the same things.
“The best thing you can give them is, one, a place to belong and that you care about them and once you get that done you can really ask the world of any kid,” said Osborn.
