This school year 10 foreign exchange students who were scattered between Boyd County, East Carter, Ashland Blazer and Russell high schools, made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.
Chicago Car Show, Disney World, Grenada, Cedar Point, New York City, Kings Island, Panama City, Florida, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, were among fun destinations for some of the visitors. Their trip was shortened by two months because of COVID-19. While they were in Kentucky, though, they and their host families made every minute count.
The teens featured today studied at Boyd County and Ashland Blazer, including Stockholm, Sweden’s Elin Larrson, who basically summarized the feeling of the interviewed exchange students by saying, “I had the best year of my life.”
It was a neat experience for American and foreign students to experience various cultures and make new friends. BCHS was also a place for Germans to meet other Germans, educating four students from Germany. At 6-foot-6, Pierre DeBray was hard to miss roaming the hallways at BCHS and Ashland, where he later studied.
Cathi Stricker and Navina Porzig hail from Germany and played tennis for Coach Juliana Amos.
“She (Porzig) was the whole reason why I decided to join tennis,” said Stricker, who was just finishing the BCHS swim season. “She told me that she wanted to join tennis and didn’t want to go by herself, so I wanted to join her.”
At 15, Stricker was one of the youngest of the five exchange students.
“Because I joined tennis, my host sister also joined tennis,” Stricker said of Catie Thomas. “My time in Kentucky was awesome. I can’t wait to go back.”
“It’s pretty easy adjusting at a new school as an exchange student because everyone is interested in you and your home country,” said Porzig, who is from Gottmadingen, Germany. “I feel like the school in general is very different, everything is stricter and more difficult. Crystal and Jonathon Eastridge included me so well into their family. We even went to Disney World.”
Crossing a border to attend C3 Church in South Point felt normal to Porzig.
“I live like five minutes away from Switzerland. We actually have a family business on the border and my dad works in Switzerland. I really liked it to go to Church C3 and I had so much fun at youth group because I made friends there,” Porzig said.
“At first I was apprehensive about those 5:30 a.m (swimming) practices, but I adapted and began using the time as a chance to get exercise myself,” said Stricker’s host mom, Elizabeth Opell Thomas, adding,”I soon found myself enjoying and craving the time at the gym.”
“At first I was an exchange student at Minford (Ohio) High School, and I transferred to Boyd County High School,” Porzig said. “I was new and I wanted to make friends so I decided to play sports, because that’s the best way to make friends as an exchange student.”
The quintet of foreigners were all on at least one school sports team. Stricker had never played tennis and said trying new things is the whole point of an exchange year. She especially enjoyed her dance class.
“I loved all the people there and we learned choreographies that my wonderful dance teacher made up just like that,” Stricker said. She also said her dance class taught students in Spanish class the Mexican Hat Dance.
Also playing a new sport to him was DeBray, who played football for the Lions.
“He had a great time (with football),” said Dicky Tiller, DeBray’s first host dad. A BCHS graduate that bleeds red and white, Tiller has been active in BCHS sports for the last 29 years as either a statistician, PA announcer or a game announcer on Kool Hits 105.7, and was excited to have a new Lion in the family. He even had DeBray in the broadcast booth while calling a Lions basketball game. “He was just a great kid,” Tiller said.
“We had seven or eight foreign exchange students to stay with us,” Tiller said. “You think you are going to try to teach them and tell them more, but you end up learning more from them of their country than they’ll ever learn here.”
Tiller can fondly recount the name of every student that he and his late wife Judy Tiller hosted. As a widower without children, Tiller enjoyed his time with DeBray and said they had a fun trip to Gatlinburg. DeBray began attending Blazer in January and stayed with Jay Camp and Elisabeth Germann, and their children, Betsy, Grant and Eric Germann, and Cody and Chad Camp.
“Dicky called me and said, ‘Hey, you know I think Pierre needs to be with more of a family, and you’ve got the five kids,’ and we have four of my five are boys,” Jay Camp said. He said it was a lot of fun for his family to get to interact with Pierre and get to know some German culture.
“We still stay in touch with him,” Camp added. “He’s a great kid. We had just a good experience overall.”
“Pierre was a great addition to our family, and an enthusiastic tennis partner,” said Cody Camp, Debray’s Tomcats tennis doubles partner.
“I would sit with Pierre at lunch every day and there was this one time we were playing, and there was this other exchange student at the tennis court, and I just remember being really confused because they started screaming at each other in German,” said Ashland tennis player Abby McGuire of DeBray.
“We don’t have any children,” said Crystal Eastridge, Porzig’s host mom. “We loved having Navina stay with us during her time in America. She was a joy to be around and became part of our family. Navina loved attending Boyd County High School and playing tennis.”
Eastridge said that they still talk regularly and she and her husband hope to visit Navina again, in either America or Germany.
“I played on the soccer team for fall sports and the basketball team for winter sports, and it was so fun. I would do anything to play with the teams next year, too,” said Larrson, adding, “I like American high school so much more than our high school in Sweden. I loved going to the football games and basketball games, dress up for the theme and cheer for our team.”
Larrson made great friends, too.
“My three best friends were Emma Borders, Isabella Caldwell and Graci Opell,” she said. There was an unbreakable bond of sisterhood between the three. Borders and her sisters Abbi and Graci are the daughters of Larrson’s host parents Todd and Bobbi Borders.
Larrson’s basketball and soccer teammates miss their friend.
“Elin was the kind of person that when she walked in the room everyone had to smile because her happiness was infectious to everyone. When she was here we were pretty much attached at the hip. We did everything together,” Opell said.
“Elin wasn’t a foreign exchange student to me and most of her friends. She was like a sister. The little time she was here we were able to make a bond that I miss more than anything,” said Caldwell.
Larrson developed a love of Chick-fil-A and DeBray Wendy’s.
Some of the students had host parents that know a thing or two about food and didn’t necessarily have to be concerned about eating out.
Camp, co-owns two restaurants, The Winchester and Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse.
Tiller said Smokin’ J’s was his and Debray’s favorite restaurant. The Thomas family owns Bear Creek Meats.
“Like most Americans, we were accustomed to meat at every meal. With Cathi in the household, I learned a new way of cooking and preparing food that was much healthier,” Thomas said of cooking for a vegetarian guest.
BCHS’s other exchange student from Germany was Jordi Berggeman, a member of the Lions soccer team.