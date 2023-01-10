FRANKFORT The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation, according to a news release. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31, 2023, or until funds have been expended.
Income eligibility requirements are up to 130% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent, stated the release. Assistance received during prior LIHEAP Components does not impact a household’s eligibility.
According to the release, crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed the Community Action Agency's local cost for a deliverable supply of the household's primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor.
Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. People can apply at their local Community Action outreach office. To locate your local office, call (800) 456-3452.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Visit www.capky.org for more information.