CANNONSBURG It was a black-tie affair Tuesday morning for a group of high school students turned movie stars who attended a red carpet event for their very own movie premiere.
Crystal Cantrell, a speech pathologist, teamed up with Drew Matney, a special assistance resource teacher at Russell High School, with the intent to create a communications project with a Christmas theme.
The idea behind the project was to teach holiday etiquette in social settings all while focusing on inclusion.
Cantrell said she wrote and "directed" several skits that were then acted out by students to boost social language skills.
Cantrell said the project was nearly complete when on a wild whim, she called George Bagnoli with Cinema at Camp Landing to see if her students could see the product of their hard work on the big screen.
"(Bagnoli) was just as excited as I was," Cantrell said. "He was more than accommodating."
Bagnoli said the opportunity was such a "neat idea" and he appreciated the inclusion aspect.
As a graduate of Russell High School himself, Bagnoli said it was a chance to give back to the community.
The stars of the show arrived by bus around 10 a.m. Tuesday and were greeted by a host of family members, friends and community supporters who gathered closely in the theater, eager to spot their celebrity.
With a real deal red carpet stretched along the floor of the movie theater lobby, students entered dressed for the occasion, flashing poses and smiles for family members and classmates turned paparazzi.
Before the big premiere, Cantrell addressed the audience, warning them that one shouldn't exactly expect a Hollywood production. "Try to focus not on the filming, but on what our kids were able to accomplish. They're the stars today," she said.
According to Cantrell, the skits included basic holiday etiquette, like putting your phone away at dinnertime and scenes that allowed students to learn proper greeting and thanks extended to a party host.
Alongside Cantrell and Matney's students were a group of 17 seniors who Cantrell said "had so much fun" participating in the filming of the skits.
"Everyone learned from each other," Cantrell said.
In addition to the red carpet and big screen showing, Cantrell credited Robin Clay with adding to the Hollywood-esque atmosphere by designing movie posters that were encased and lit up — mirroring any major motion picture advertisement.
The posters were not only showcased at the theater, but Cantrell said they adorned Russell High School's walls, allowing the students to see themselves broadcasted around their own school.
Cantrell said that although she was the director/writer of the skits, she credited Matney for his editing skills, saying he pulled it all together and made it happen.
Students and family members filed into the theatre and took their seats as the lights were eventually lowered and the show began.
During the opening credits, a student tapped the screen of his communication device. "Enjoy the show" he said.
Cantrell thanked Family and Friends of Autism for their donation that allowed for the event.
