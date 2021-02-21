Using more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors, Kentucky Power issued a press release on Sunday with this primary message: The company is working diligently to ensure every customer is restored.
Three storms that packed serious punches, with both ice and snow, hammered northeastern Kentucky within a 10-day period.
This past week’s back-to-back storms were “paralyzing,” stated Kentucky Power. The inclement weather caused extensive damage to electrical facilities. More than 59,000 customers lost power at the bad weather’s worst.
As of Sunday at 11 a.m., Kentucky Power had restored power to more than 77% of customers who experienced outages — 13,500 remained powerless.
On Sunday, crews concentrated their work in the following areas:
• Boyd County: Big Run Road, Cemetery Road, Hoods Creek, Summit Road, Richardson Road, Lakewood Village and Route 3.
• Carter: Fields Branch, Grahn, Hitchens, Huffs Run, West Carter, Williard
• Greenup: Wurtland
• Lawrence: North Fallsburg, Glenwood, Mattie, Peach Orchard.
In Boyd County, 5,200 remained sans power as of Sunday late morning. Most customers, according to Kentucky Power, in the city of Ashland will be restored by Monday night or sooner. The remaining areas of Boyd County will be 75% restored by Wednesday or sooner.
About 2,500 Carter Countians were without power as of Sunday before noon. Grayson and Olive Hill customers should have power back by Monday night. The rest of the Carter County affected areas will be 50% restored by Wednesday or sooner; and 75% restored by Friday night or before.
Most of the 300 customers impacted in Greenup County should get power back by Monday night.
More than 4,000 customers were without power in Lawrence County — 75% will be restored by Wednesday.
Visit kentuckypower.com/outages for more information. Check out the Kentucky Power Facebook page or follow @KentuckyPower on Twitter.