KENOVA Ric Griffith, owner of what has come to be known as The Pumpkin House, didn’t want to take a chance on someone catching COVID-19 from attending his annual display of 3,000 jack-o-lanterns.
So this year, he’s trying to spread the love and the pumpkins.
Instead of showing off all the pumpkins in his own yard, he has asked the community to pick up a pumpkin to carve, light and display on Halloween weekend. He will have some pumpkins present at his home, but not nearly as many as usual.
“We have to err on the side of caution,” Griffith said about his plans for a socially distanced pumpkin display that will take visitors throughout the towns of Ceredo and Kenova. “This will be a suitable substitute and keep it in people’s minds.”
Earlier in the month, Griffith said the farmer who provides the gourds dropped off 1,000 pumpkins early in October. Griffith decided to predraw many of them to pass out at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.
“I was a little worried about making sure they have adult supervision, so I created a handout to go with each pumpkin that shows how to carve it, hoping that reinforces doing it as a family,” he said. “I’m hoping that while it’s sad we won’t be able to do the pumpkins, we can create a family activity that will be memorable for the children because many will have never even had a pumpkin at Halloween.”
He said he’s drawing designs on the pumpkins because many don’t know how to do it and getting them started with predrawn pumpkins removes an obstacle to their participation.
“It’s not like a drawing on a piece of paper,” he said. “You have to leave parts of the pumpkin to hold it together.”
Griffith said he’s asking participants to wait until the week of Halloween before carving so they will be fresh for Halloween weekend.
The Pumpkin House has been featured in the media worldwide and has drawn visitors from across the region and beyond.
“I’m amazed each year by the distance people will come to see the display,” he said. “Last year, a couple drove straight through from Nova Scotia, Canada, and spent a couple of days here. It’s really a bit of a tourist event for our whole Tri-State.”
Adults love the display, too, and sometimes, it’s more meaningful than Griffith can imagine.
“An Ashland man who came here 15 years ago said to me ‘I have enjoyed this with my children and with my grandchildren, but was never well enough to volunteer.’ He had had a heart transplant,” Griffith said. “He said it had been on his bucket list. He said, ‘This has given me joy for 20 years or more, and it will give me joy to help you.’”
He also was touched by a needy family he spoke with about The Pumpkin House.
“This man said, ‘You know what the best thing about this is? It’s free. I can’t afford to take the kids to McDonald’s, but every year, we walk across town to see this. I can give them the Pumpkin House,’” Griffith recalled. “That’s something that I’d not considered before.”
He said he also learned, in previous years, some are too ill to leave their cars and come into the yard. This year, he said, he urges people to stay in their cars to protect themselves from COVID-19; displays will be designed for visitors to enjoy through their car windows.
“I’m hoping many seniors will enjoy driving through the community to see the pumpkins and other displays people make,” he said.
He said he plans to mask some of the pumpkins to remind people to be careful about COVID-19. He also said he will place signage in the towns to direct visitors through the streets.
Griffith said he’s not sure of the response the towns will get during this different and socially distanced display but said he hopes his wife is right.
“My wife, who thinks it’s an obsessive-compulsive disorder, said it’s like the movie: ‘If you carve them, they will come,’” Griffith said, adding he plans to return to having 3,000 carved pumpkins at his house next year for Halloween, just like normal.
