CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County grand jury had a light week, issuing indictments for seven defendants.
The focus of the session appeared to be simple possession of felony narcotics, which are typically hard drugs such as meth, heroin and cocaine. First-offense possession of a first-degree substance is a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be interpreted as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Kyler T. Smith, 27, of Ashland, and Bobby Cantrell, 38, of South Shore, were indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was also indicted on one count of possession of marijuana as well.
• Jennifer Harte, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tori Y. Norman, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Joel Elkes, 44, of Pikeville, was indicted on a sole count of identity theft.
• Russell L. Hogsten, 47, address unknown, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 and one count of knowingly exploiting an adult in excess of $300.
• Kyle L. Akers, 28, of Ironton, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree substance and one count of shoplifting.
(606) 326-2653 |