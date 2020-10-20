Reported lockups were extremely light over the weekend, thanks in part to Jail Tracker being down a third week in a row.
Like in previous weeks, this week’s lockup sheet only pertains to the Boyd County Detention Center. Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
• Jonathon Smith, 29, no address listed, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and a public intoxication charge.
• Tucker L. McCormick, 27, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a commitment order issued by Boyd County District Judge Gerald Reams.
• Mark L. Hopkins, 43, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a shoplifting charge.
