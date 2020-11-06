MOREHEAD The Morehead Rotary Club celebrated Rotary Radio Day on Oct. 24, which was also World Polio Day.
Rotary members solicited 392 ads from local businesses, churches, schools and individuals. With the help of the community, they exceeded their ad goal and more was given in donations.
Radio station WIVY Fm 96.3 hosted the Rotary Radio Day by giving all the ad revenue from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm to Rotary. Hay McMakin, owner of WIVY, came with two of his staff members, Robert Haydon and Jeff Ray, to help throughout the day. They set up a remote, live feed from the lobby of the Craft Academy on the MSU campus.
Six Morehead Rotary members were willing to read ads with more than half of the ads being pre-recorded in two sessions. Along with Rotary members, three students from the Craft Academy’s Interact Club read ads live during the day, and three Interact members helped to write ads for clients.
Some of the money raised during Rotary Radio day will match a Rotary District Grant the club secured to fund student murals in Morehead. The murals will be created with the help of all interested students in Rowan County who submit their original art works to be juried by Feb. 2. The students will receive a call for art in November and have December and January to create their art either at school with the help of their art teachers or at home if Covid-19 persists or they are home schooled.
The Rotary Club will supply one foot square paper for the students to create their designs and art supplies if the students need them. Later, one design will be chosen from each of the 12 grades by an anonymous jury of artists, teachers and stakeholders The designs will be photographed and exhibited on the Public Art in Rowan County Facebook page for all to see.
The chosen mural designs will then be scaled up and painted on bi-bond aluminum five feet by five feet. Volunteers will help the students paint their murals on March 27 at the Carl Perkins Building in an event called ArtFest. After the murals are sealed, they will be mounted on the St. Claire HealthCare’s Home Health Building at the corner of Hargis and Second Streets in Morehead.
Students’ paintings not selected by the anonymous jury will be displayed throughout the county in schools, churches, businesses and other public venues. All art work will be the property of the Morehead Rotary Club, which will also maintain the murals.
Because Rotary Clubs have long supported the eradication of Polio worldwide, some of the funds raised will go to the Rotary Foundation where the funds will be matched 2 to 1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that partners with Rotary in this effort. Live Polio exists in only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. After years of vaccination efforts, Africa was declared polio free in June 2020 when there had been no cases in three years. Polio will be only the second dreaded disease eradicated in the world after smallpox.
The local club also will reserve some of the Rotary Radio Day proceeds to fund local programs such the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) that sends eighth-graders to a Life Adventure Camp for a weekend each spring. It can fund other local Rotary activities also like a fall drive to secure items for foster care children.
The Morehead Rotary Club meets every first and third Friday of each month at noon at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Visitors are welcome and new members desired. In-person meetings are in combination with Zoom for those staying home.