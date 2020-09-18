It’s time to start having your hay and haylage sampled for testing, either for the Easy Kentucky Hay Contest or just for you to know the quality of your forage.
There are some changes this year. First, as you can tell, the sampling will be later than it has been to allow for testing of late-cut forage.
This is the 25th year of testing, and some might remember we used to take the samples in August and early September and have the results by the end of the month. Times — and the climate — have changed, and to allow for hay to be cut later in the year and maybe get an additional cutting, we have adjusted our times.
This year in Boyd County, we will be out taking samples during weekdays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8. Call the Boyd County Extension Office and schedule for us to take samples.
Last year, testing was done at the UK Princeton lab, and testing will continue there this year. It used to be done by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, but because they began charging $10 per sample. We wanted to keep the testing free, so the UK lab stepped up and started doing the test. From the feedback I have gotten, those who had there forage tested last year like the feedback they received from the new lab. It included some things the KDA testing did not in the results.There is still a charge for having the testing done, but we have gotten donations and have come up with ways to pay for it without you, the forage producer, having to pay for it. One thing that has not changed is that all of the samples have to be taken by the county Extension Ag agent or a program assistant.
We can also have a ration made up based on the hay test results and whatever else you may be feeding your animals this winter. We can have rations made for cattle, horses or goats.
The results program is scheduled for Nov. 19. You may think that’s a long time from having the samples taken until getting the results, but there are many samples to test. Last year, there were about 600 samples submitted.
Distribution of results might be different this year because of the pandemic. Instead of a field day or other program, results might have to be presented virtually. In any case, agents will get the results to you as soon as we have them.
Give us a call and get on the schedule to have yours tested. And do not think that just because you believe you have poor quality hay there is no reason to have it tested. If that is the case, it may actually be more important to have it tested.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources. Reach the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184.