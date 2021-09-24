Weeds appear year-round, especially from late spring through early fall.
My coworker, Lori, deals with the lawn, garden and landscape weeds and I handle farm-type weeds, whether in pastures, hay fields, fence rows, woodlands, etc. Sometimes we deal with the same weeds, but often they are completely different.
To address the fall farm weeds, I will lead a Fall Farm Weed ID and Control Program at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Extension Education Center on Addington Road in Coalton. No pre-registration is necessary for this free program.
This will be an in-the-field program, not a classroom situation. I have identified several of the weeds on site that I have been getting questions about lately. We will walk or ride a trailer to the various spots, so come prepared.
If you have a particular weed ortwo you are having issues with and would like an ID and/or control suggestions for it, feel free to bring a sample with you. Be sure to bring the entire plant, roots and all, if possible. If you know what weed you are having issues with and just want to know how to control it, just feel free to ask.
We will look at a diverse set of weeds — some are longtime nemeses such as iron weed and Johnsongrass and others more recent invaders, like poison hemlock and hemp dogbane. We also will discuss some woody, shrub-type weeds that can quickly establish themselves as major problems on farms, and maybe even a very invasive tree that is a major weed in our area. That's right: The definition of a weed is a plant growing where it should not be or is not wanted.
We also will address control of plants that we cannot even see evidence of now, but know they will be in abundance next spring. One of these is the buttercup, which has made our fields a quilt of bright yellow the past couple of years.
We will talk about correct herbicides for the various weeds, as well as the correct time to apply, how much and even the way they need to be applied. In addition, we will talk about how to apply them for your safety and the safety of your neighbors.
I hope many of you can make it out. If you have any questions about the program or weeds in general, give us a call at the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources.