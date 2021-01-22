You are never too old to learn new things.
For example, I had a call from a local horse owner discussing a conversation he had with his veterinarian who had to make a farm visit to address issues he was having with two horses.
After examining the horses, he said the problems were stemming from foxtail in his hay.
Foxtail, a naturally occurring grass in the area, is considered a weed, as it has no benefit to our livestock. The past few years we have seen a significant amount growing in the forage bottoms where the seeds have spread because of flooding.
Many think in-bloom foxtail is pretty blowing in the wind. It will stand about 1-2 feet tall and have a willowy seed head on it that will look green to yellowish in color early on and gradually get a reddish-orange color to the outer edges. It looks like a bottle brush or a fox’s tail. It looks like a small harmless plant, much the way we look at the small white Dutch clover.
But if you are a horse owner, it can cause issues and needs to be eliminated or greatly reduced in the fields where hay is made. I'm not sure why, but this issue does not seem to be a problem or at least a major problem in cattle, sheep or goats, especially when compared to horses. It's especially a concern for horses low in the pecking order who might not have the opportunity to be selective in what they eat.
Why does it happen?
In researching this issue, I found a good article from the University of Tennessee Extension. Much of the information in the following few paragraphs is from that publication.
The seeds have small microscopic barbs on their hairs, causing them to be inserted into the gums, lips or even the digestive tract of the animal, causing blisters and irritation. If the horses eat this for a long period of time, it can cause mouth ulcers and weight loss.
Even moderate amounts of foxtail seed heads in the hay can cause problems. If you find a goodly amount of foxtail seed heads in your hay, stop feeding it and remove any they have access to.
If you do not know what foxtail seed heads look like, you can send to me a picture, bring a bale or two in for me to look at or call me to come out to your farm.
If you suspect your hay has foxtail in it, make frequent checks of your horse’s mouth and lips for any sores. Horses don't want to eat if their mouths get sore. Then, when they get very hungry or their soreness decreases, they tend to eat almost of excess.
Mouth ulcers are difficult to treat. They may appear close to the front of the mouth, but it's not uncommon to see ulcers farther back, and they are challenging to treat.
Of course, it's best to inspect hay for things like foxtail before feeding.
Limited treatment
There are no herbicides on the market that would let you spray the field and just target the foxtail. Any herbicide would also kill all of the other grasses in the field, including fescue, orchardgrass and timothy.
The kind of foxtail in the area is annual, so the best way to control it is by preventing the seed from making a new plant in the spring. According to Dr. JD Green, UK Extension Weed Specialist, this can be done by using Prowl H2O, a pre-emergence product.
Prowl H20 is also a general use herbicide, not restricted use, which means you do not need to have a Private Pesticide Applicator card to purchase it. However, contact your pesticide provider to make sure they have it in stock before you need it.
Application
There are two ways to apply pesticide to the field.
One is apply it early in the spring before the seeds germinate. However, this can be tricky to get the timing right on.
If the herbicide is applied too early before the seed germinates, it will degrade and be ineffective. If applied too late, the seed will already have germinated and the young plant will have started to grow and the herbicide would be ineffective.
The second method is to wait until after the first cutting, which needs to be done toward the end of April or first part of May. Immediately apply Prowl H20. This works way better if there is also a rain right after application, and in our area, that is a good bet most years.
If you know the first cutting is going to be late, applying early before germination is the best bet, although iffy on the timing; if it is a late cutting, it may give the new foxtail plants time to make seed.
Of course, you also can try timing your mowing so you are cutting the foxtail before it goes to seed. This may have an effect on the quantity and/or quality of your hay crop, but can be effective in limiting the amount of foxtail seed being produced.
If using Prowl H20 is something you want to do, give me a call and we can talk about rates, timing, etc.
If you have any questions, call the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184 or email me at Lyndall.harned@uky.edu or call your local county Extension office.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources.