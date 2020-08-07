ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 29 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Jo Weller; fourth — Cecile Freeman.
Winners for Aug. 5 are: first — Clara Marcum; second — Jo Weller; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
UK launches equine science review
LEXINGTON
The University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs has launched a new monthly newsletter, the Equine Science Review, highlighting UK equine research and outreach efforts.
The free newsletter comes out mid-month from the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
The Equine Science Review gives horse owners, members of the equine industry and the general public the opportunity to learn more about UK’s cutting-edge equine research.
The July issue of the Equine Science Review can be read via Issuu at issuu.com. To subscribe, visit equinesciencereview. Past issues can be found at equine.ca.uky.edu.
Alzheimer’s groups offered
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following caregiver programs by phone:
• Aug. 19, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Aug. 25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Aug. 25, 4 to 5 p.m.
Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups include:
• Aug. 12, noon to 1 p.m.
• Aug. 17, 6 to 7 p.m.
The Memory Café, a virtual social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will be offered online from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's” will be offered online from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be offered online at 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
To register, call the Alzheimer's Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Staff, wire reports