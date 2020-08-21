There are temptations, and there are temptations. And there are temptations we can only dream about indulging in.
MGM Resorts in Las Vegas offers a new program called “Work from Vegas.”
Two of its hotels, the Bellagio and ARIA, offer workers rooms with special perks like extended check-in and check-out times, as well as a dedicated executive assistant.
For $100 per night, guests for three, four or five nights can enjoy poolside conference calls, a massage during lunch break and happy hour on-site. Your assistant will take care of booking your activities, whether they be business or pleasure.
This isn’t really an escape from COVID-19, as masks are required and social distancing is enforced. It’s just a change of scenery.
“We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play,” Atif Rafiq, president of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts, said in a statement. “These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”
I’ve never been to Las Vegas, but I would like to. Not for obvious reasons; I don’t gamble and don’t expect too many shows would appeal to me.
I’d like to go to sightsee, but mostly to enjoy a beautiful pool and gorgeous weather.
As for this travel package, I would love to see the Bellagio and the art gallery it contains.
There is a beautiful fountain in front that would be a sight to see.
But most, the pool.
But who am I kidding? Who is anyone kidding? If working from home is difficult now, imagine what a challenge it would be to be in a new city with perfect weather and so much to see and do. Sure, I guess you could take a laptop poolside and work under an umbrella, but I know myself. I would never open that laptop and I would be in the pool up to my neck nonstop for hours.
And that’s just during the work day. There are tours of chocolate factories, botanical gardens and deserts. You can take a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon. There is a Neon Museum, which you can tour at night for the full effect, and there are food tours featuring the works of celebrity chefs. The Hoover Dam tour is a standard activity. There’s also Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Zion National Park, Red Rock Canyon, Fire Valley, Bryce Canyon and tons of shopping and art galleries.
Even though the hotel price seems reasonable, I’ll save my money and get a blow-up pool for the front porch. I’m sure that won’t be such a distraction.
