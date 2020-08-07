The mainstream is finally admitting we have UFOs.
In 2017, The New York Times published government images of UFOs; a pilot could be heard shouting, “Look at that thing, dude — it’’s rotating!"
The Pentagon, which confirmed the videos were real last year, said it formally released the footage after a “thorough review” determined the videos do not reveal any sensitive information and to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real."
Despite denials, the Pentagon admitted it does have a unit to investigate UFOs and it is an active unit. I guess that’s where Mulder and Scully work.
Some real-life scientists have had the opportunity to examine vehicles that are said to be UFOs that fell to earth.
Astrophysicist Erik W. Davis, who worked as a consultant for the Pentagon program before moving to the private sector, said some of the materials he said were found on discovered vehicles had led him to feel that “we couldn’t make it ourselves.” As recently as March, Davis said he had given classified briefings to a Defense Department agency on “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”
There have always been UFOs, well before the term was invented.
Ages ago, when a meteor or comet was spotted by a human, that human couldn’t identify that flying object; therefore, it was a UFO.
What’s the difference between that scenario and modern-day sightings of something in the sky?
Maybe nothing.
Despite the fact we think we know everything, there is plenty we don’t know, from the depths of the ocean to outer space to our own inner workings. It’s likely we just don’t know what it is yet.
What if there really are aliens who sometimes approach earth? I wonder what they’re looking for. I think we’ve all decided they won’t find intelligent life here. They can see we squander our natural resources. We squabble over every little thing. The inequity of the economy is staggering.
Why would they come here?
The only thing I can think of that they might want or need that we have plenty of is puppies. Can you imagine not having puppies? I’’d invade another planet to get a furbaby, if that’s what I had to do. The thing about aliens, though, is you don’t know if they abduct you to do uncomfortable experiments (like probing!). I can’’t abide experimenting on puppies.
And then, there’s the COVID. They’d be crazy to land here now and risk infection. I’m sure they’re wear masks, though.
(606) 326-2661 |