It’s time for your seed catalogs to arrive.
People who have gardened know what I mean.
It seems early, but it’s perfect timing.
When you raising a garden, you start early on your plans: How big will your plot be? What will you plant this year? What will go where? When will I plant what items? What will I grow from seed and will I buy any plants?
Today is National Seed Swap Day, probably a bigger deal a few decades ago than it is now.
My land is too full of clay and too steep to try to grow anything, not to mention all the critters that believe my yard is their personal buffet.
But I remember the excitement of the colorful seed catalogs arriving. I loved to look at the flowers, but my grandmother liked the vegetables best.
Grandma raised beautiful flowers, including roses, in her back yard, plus a small bed of vegetables. It didn’t yield much, but she enjoyed doing it. I didn’t understand why until we started spending time in Virginia.
Grandma grew up in a little town in Virginia and her family still owns the property. Eventually, she had a home built there and she had a large vegetable garden. She didn’t have a tiller, so my job was to be the tiller. I used a pickaxe to bust up the dry, clay dirt (I was a lot stronger then). We treated the earth to make it more fertile, but with what, I don’t know. Then, I followed Grandma’s instructions as to how to plant the various seeds. We made hills for cucumbers and planted green beans among corn so they could vine out on the corn stalks. We grew tomatoes, watermelon, potatoes and cabbage and picked wild blackberries, although I was less enthusiastic about the berries because I knew they attracted snakes.
Gardening teaches patience. It takes time for seeds to germinate and plants to poke their heads through the soil. It takes time for plants to grow and yield or become mature enough to harvest. But it happens. Just keep the faith.
The second best part of gardening was harvesting what your hard work resulted in.
Look at that big, red, juicy tomato. Grandma and I did that.
We sat on the front porch to “string the beans” and watch for the next, rare car to bring by.
The best part of gardening was cooking the vegetables for a dinner with the whole family.
Those green beans would get cooked with fat back and potatoes. There would be tomato slices, cucumber rounds, green pepper strips and carrot sticks. For dessert, we stood in the front yard eating watermelon. Of course, the juice dripped down our chins as we looked out over the couple of other homes and farms in the area.
Even if you don’t have plans for a garden, enjoy your seed catalogs. Look at them and allow them to take you on a trip back in time.
