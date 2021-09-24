There’s no shortage of funny, odd or weird stories out there.
Some are perennial. Unfortunately, those are often stories about snakes. You know: Snake found in woman’s closet (here’s where the headline writer makes a boa joke).
There have been way too many snake stories on social media lately. One video pictured some kind of serpent skittering through the grass. I have no idea why it was posted or what any of the text said. I immediately posted a GIF of a woman fainting.
But back to unusual news stories.
Others aren’t quite as terrifying: “Lost Picasso painting purchased in yard sale worth $3.4 million;” “Man tries to pay taxes with counterfeit bills;” “Woman has meltdown over incorrect order in fast-food drive-through.”
Some of these aren’t story worthy. Most of the snake tales aren’t. Those things do what they do; we don’t have to take pictures of it and make like it’s an actual feature story.
Someone having a meltdown because their fast-food order was wrong is, in no way, a story, either, unless she hurt someone and was arrested. I can’t believe anyone would take a burger and fries that seriously.
Of course, I can’t believe two-lane drive-throughs at fast-food restaurants haven’t led to battles to the death the likes we haven’t seen since “Game of Thrones” aired.
Here’s a list of headlines on odd news stories I’ve seen lately and I’m not sure they should qualify as stories.
• “A whole bunch of bears crashed a high school pool party.” “A whole bunch of bears?” If that were really a story, the reporter could have at least told us how many bears make a bunch.
• “Walter the friendly grouse becomes man’s backyard companion.” Big deal. If you hang out in the back yard long enough, some animal will come along and make friends with you.
• “Customer finds 7-foot alligator inside Florida post office.” In Florida, those things are everywhere.
• “Man wins big after skipping niece’s wedding for poker tourney.” I bet that man wishes this hadn’t become a story because he’s busted now.
• “Book returned to library is 50 years overdue.” Commonplace. Every time a book is overdue for more than 20 years and is returned, it seems as though somebody writes a story.
• “Winning lottery ticket misplaced, later found in coat pocket.” I always wonder how many lost lottery tickets are out there someplace.
