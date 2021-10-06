A reader requested some information on the keto diet. That sent me to the internet for research.
The low-carb, high-protein diet helped the reader lose more than 30 pounds, but despite her success, she had lingering questions.
Healthy food for the keto diet includes seafood, including shrimp and crab; low-carb vegetables, such as kale, broccoli and cauliflower, zucchini and spaghetti squash; cheese; eggs; meat and poultry; olive oil, nuts and seeds; berries and cocoa powder and dark chocolate.
Not half bad, huh?
The reader also was looking for guidance on restaurant eating. My research shows avoiding bread is the key. Some restaurants will substitute lettuce for wraps and any eatery will hold the bread, if you ask. Otherwise, any dish consisting of meat and vegetables will work, as long as the meat isn't fried and the vegetables aren’t starchy.
But you’ll do better eating at home most of the time.
Here are some keto-friendly ideas.
SHRIMP WITH
BUTTERMILK
DRESSING AND
CELERY SALAD
from delicious.com
1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, crushed
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus lemon wedges to serve
24 large shrimp, peeled, tails intact
1⁄4 cup buttermilk
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tbs white wine vinegar
1 tbs finely chopped chives
2 sticks celery and 1 cup celery leaves
1 fennel bulb
1 bunch mint, leaves picked
Preheat chargrill or barbecue over high heat. Combine 2 tbs olive oil, garlic, lemon zest and brush over the prawns. Set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.
Combine buttermilk, mustard, vinegar, remaining olive oil, chives and season. To make the celery salad, use a vegetable peeler to cut the celery into long strips.
Thinly slice the fennel and toss with lemon juice to stop it discolouring. Combine the fennel, celery, celery leaves and mint.
Cook prawns on the barbecue for 4-5 minutes until charred and cooked through. Serve with buttermilk dressing, celery salad and lemon wedges.
ULTIMATE KETO CHEESEBURGER
Dressing
1 white onion, very finely chopped
2 tbs mild mustard
2 tbs white wine vinegar
2 tbs Greek yogurt
Salad
1 pound ground beef, lean
1 tsp ground smoked paprika
2 tbs tomato paste
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced on an angle
2 large dill pickles, sliced lengthways
2 baby lettuce, cut into wedges
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
For the dressing, combine half the onion (reserve remaining onion to serve) and the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season. Set aside.
Place beef in a frypan over medium-high heat and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, for 3-4 minutes or until browned all over.
Add chipotle, tomato paste, garlic, 1 tsp salt and 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, and cook for a further 5-6 minutes or until mince is starting to catch. Remove from the heat. Arrange lettuce, pickles and tomatoes on a serving plate and scatter over the cooked ground beef. Crumble over cheese and sprinkle reserved onion. Serve with dressing.
KETO SUGAR-FREE CHEESECAKE
from delish.com
1⁄2 c.almond flour
1⁄2 c. coconut flour
1⁄4 c. shredded coconut
1⁄2 c. (1 stick) butter, melted
3 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened to room temperature
16 oz. sour cream, at room temperature
1 tbsp. stevia
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
3 large eggs, at room temperature
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Make the crust: Grease an 8 or 9-inch springform pan, and cover the bottom and edges with foil. In a medium bowl, mix together the flours, coconut, and butter. Press the crust into the bottom and a little up the sides of the prepared pan. Place the pan in the fridge while you make the filling.
Make the filling: In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and sour cream together, then beat in the stevia and vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Spread the filling evenly over the crust.
Place cheesecake in a deep roasting pan and set on middle rack of oven. Carefully pour enough boiling water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of springform pan. Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 20 minutes, until it only slightly jiggles in the center. Turn oven off, but leave the cake in the oven with the door slightly ajar to cool slowly for an hour.
Remove pan from water bath and take off foil, then let chill in the fridge for at least five hours or overnight. Slice and garnish with berries, if desired.
KETO CHOCOLATE CAKE
For the cake
Cooking spray
11⁄2 c. almond flour
2⁄3 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
3⁄4 c. coconut flour
1⁄4 c. flaxseed meal
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. kosher salt
1⁄2 c. (1 stick) butter, softened
3⁄4 c. keto friendly granulated sugar (such as Swerve)
4 large eggs
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 c. almond milk
1⁄3 c. strong brewed coffee
For the buttercream
2 (8-oz.) blocks of cream cheese, softened
1⁄2 c. (1 stick) butter, softened
3⁄4 c. keto friendly powdered sugar (such as Swerve)
1⁄2 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
1⁄4 c. coconut flour
1⁄4 tsp. instant coffee powder
3⁄4 c. heavy cream
Pinch kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two 8-inch pans with parchment and grease with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together almond flour, cocoa powder, coconut flour, flaxseed meal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In another large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat butter and Swerve together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at at time, then add vanilla. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined then stir in milk and coffee.
Divide batter between prepared pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 28 minutes. Let cool completely.
Make frosting: In a large bowl, with a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and butter together until smooth. Add Swerve, cocoa powder, coconut flour, and instant coffee and beat until no lumps remain. Add cream and a pinch of salt and beat until combined.
Place one cake layer on serving platter or cake stand then spread a thick layer of buttercream on top. Repeat with remaining layers then frost sides of cake.
Keep refrigerated.
