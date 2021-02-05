Freddie came to live with me when he was just about a year old. I couldn’t even see his face for all his long, wild hair. I thought there was a good little soul in there, so I took him home.
It was February 2017, and it took him about 30 minutes to start barking at the Buddha head doodad in the living room.
Eventually, he barked at a portrait of one of my former dogs wearing a hat.
The things that set him off are hilarious. His barking at inanimate faces has been a fun oddity.
I thought I’d seen it all, until he emitted a low growl at a piece of art I bought a few years ago. It’s a folk art painting of a chihuahua with its front leg lifted and a beagle wearing a bandana looking on from the background. It’s as harmless as any painting in the world. There is no closeup image of a face, so I didn’t know what was happening at first. He tends to bark at faces, not full-body shots.
The painting had been sitting in the same spot for years. It was nothing new, so I wondered why, all of a sudden, it was something concerning to him.
I wondered if he’d just noticed it. He was perched high on a piece of furniture and was ignoring me, for some reason. That means he was looking in the opposite direction, which would have given him the opportunity to notice.
Being a person who believes in research, I took to the internet to see if anyone had an explanation.
They did not.
But there is a lot of talk about why dogs bark in general. Some say dogs can see ghosts and that causes barking. I guess I would do worse than barking if I saw a ghost.
Others suggest they bark to get our attention. I know that when Freddie looks me right in the face and barks, he wants my attention. Or food. That one’s easy.
There is a theory that dogs sometimes bark out of boredom. That makes a lot of sense, because our house dogs don’t have enough to do. Most of us leave our dogs all day when we go to work. They are bored and anxious, eager for us to return.
I know they bark to communicate with others because sometimes, I hear neighborhood dogs bark before Freddie barks. I consider them bad influences.
There are other reasons dogs bark, but the most important things about it is this: Barking is normal behavior, just our dogs trying to communicate with us, and sometimes with others. It can be annoying or inconvenient at times, but they’re just doing what they do, and they’re worth it.
