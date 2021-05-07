Northerners always think they have it better than those of us in the South — or the mid-Atlantic region of the country and below.
More culture, better restaurants, nicer homes. Of course, they have nice stuff, but I think they’re ignorant of what we have to offer.
A friend who visited a couple of years ago was shocked by how great area museums are, shocked to find real art there and programs to educate people.
She and others were delighted by some of the restaurants here. It set one friend to thinking about The Walnut Room, a hangout where I grew up that still had the best pizza she’d ever eaten.
Sure, we can compete with the Yankees in some areas, but little did I expect them to give us a challenge when it comes to cows.
Police in Connecticut said an escaped cow led its owner and officers on an hours-long chase through several neighborhoods in April, the UPI reported.
Fairfield police said a call came in about midnight related to a loose cow in an intersection.
Officers pursued the bovine alongside the animal’s owner for hours before it was captured about 2 miles from where it was initially spotted.
I realize there are dairy farms up north, but I lived in the Fairfield area of Connecticut for a short time, and I would have sworn most of the people I met there had never seen a cow. In fact, I doubted many residents knew milk came out of them.
I’ve seen plenty of cows here. On the way to visiting my parents, I frequently saw them grazing on land beside the highway. Once I notice one had escaped its fencing, so I turned around and found the farmer waiting for a train to go by so he could drive his tractor back home. “You got a cow loose!” I shouted, pointing to his herd. He dropped his head and shook it, as if this wasn’t the first time, thanked me and headed back to the field.
I also vividly remember when the Catlettsburg stockyards were open. I was driving home from work one afternoon and a cow was running along the railroad tracks. That was pretty weird, I thought, until I read further about the Connecticut cow on the loose.
“The cow led its pursuers on an hours-long chase, and was photographed walking past the Country Cow Deli,” the story said.
Sounds just like the kind of smart-aleck thing a Yankee cow would do.
