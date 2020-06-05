It’s not too late to enjoy one of my favorite foods — strawberries.
FRESH STRAWBERRY CAKE
From onceuponachef.com
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk (low fat is fine)
About 3/4 pound strawberries, hulled and halved
Preheat the oven to 350°F and butter a 9-inch deep dish pie pan or 9-inch square cake pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and 1 cup of the sugar until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and beat on low speed until well combined. Gradually add the flour mixture, alternating with the milk, and beat on low speed until smooth. (Note: the batter will be thick.)
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth with a spatula (if you use a square cake pan, the batter will only come about 3/4-inch up the sides of the pan -- that's ok). Arrange the strawberries on top, cut side down, so that they completely cover the batter (the recipe calls for approximately 3/4 pound of strawberries; use more or less if necessary). Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar over the strawberries.
Bake for ten minutes, then reduce the heat to 325°F and bake until the cake is lightly golden and a tester comes out clean, about an hour. Let the cake cool in the pan on a rack. Serve with sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
HEALTHY STRAWBERRY OATMEAL BARS
From wellplated.com
For the Strawberry Bars:
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats — gluten free if needed
3/4 cup white whole wheat flour — or substitute all-purpose flour or 1:1 baking flour to make gluten free
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter — melted (or substitute melted coconut oil to make vegan/dairy free)
2 cups small-diced strawberries — about 10 ounces, divided
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice — from about 1/2 small lemon
1 tablespoon granulated sugar — divided
For the Vanilla Glaze (optional but delicious, especially if you prefer a sweeter bar):
1/2 cup powdered sugar — sifted
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon milk — any kind you like
Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat to 375 degrees F. Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper so that the paper overhangs two sides like handles.
In a medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, ginger, and salt. Pour in the melted butter and stir until it forms clumps and the dry ingredients are evenly moistened. Set aside 1/2 cup of the crumble mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Scatter half of the strawberries over the crust. Sprinkle the cornstarch evenly over the top, then sprinkle on the lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon of the granulated sugar. Scatter on the remaining berries, then the remaining 1/2 tablespoon sugar. Sprinkle the reserved crumbs evenly over the top. You will have some fruit showing through.
Bake the bars for 35 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and the crumb topping smells toasty and looks golden. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool completely (you can speed this process along in the refrigerator).
While the bars cool, prepare the glaze: In a medium bowl, briskly whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth. Feel free to add more milk if a thinner consistency is desired. Using the parchment-paper handles, lift the bars from the pan. Drizzle with glaze, slice, and serve.
STRAWBERRY BREAD
From tasteoflizzyt.com
For the Bread:
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup oil
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder** (see notes)
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups diced strawberries
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
For the Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/3 cup finely diced strawberries
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract
1-2 tablespoons heavy cream or milk** (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.
In a small bowl, toss together the strawberries and the 2 tablespoons of flour to coat the strawberries. Fold the floured strawberries gently into the batter.
Pour the bread batter into a greased 9"x5" bread pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, diced strawberries and extract in a small bowl. Mix until it is smooth.
Once the bread is cool, spread the glaze on top of the bread. Slice and serve.
EASY STRAWBERRY COOKIES
1 egg
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup vegetable
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup chopped strawberries
Pre-heat oven to 350degrees. Line 1 or 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl whisk together the egg, juice, oil, vanilla and sugar, until well combined.
Add flour and baking powder and mix until combined, gently mix in the chopped strawberries just until combined. Form into balls (approximately the size of a golf ball. Place on prepared cookie sheets, sprinkle with a little granulated sugar and bake for approximately 15 minutes. Let cool completely and enjoy! Dust with powdered sugar before serving if desired.
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM DESSERT SQUARES
From Bettycrocker.com
1 pouch (1 lb 1.5 oz) Betty Crocker™ sugar cookie mix
1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened
1 egg
Filling
1 cup white vanilla baking chips (6 oz)
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
Topping
4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup water
10 to 12 drops red food color, if desired
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom only of 15x10x1- or 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, stir cookie mix, butter and egg until soft dough forms. Press evenly in bottom of pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
In small microwavable bowl, microwave baking chips uncovered on High 45 to 60 seconds or until chips are melted and can be stirred smooth. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in melted chips until blended. Spread mixture over crust. Refrigerate while making topping.
In small bowl, crush 1 cup of the strawberries. In 2-quart saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Stir in crushed strawberries and 1/3 cup water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Stir in food color. Cool 10 minutes. Gently stir in remaining 3 cups strawberries. Spoon topping over filling. Refrigerate 1 hour or until set; serve within 4 hours. Store covered in refrigerator.