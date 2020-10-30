As a certified scaredy cat from way back, I was never one to go to a haunted house or watch a scary movie. I wasn’t even able to watch “Dark Shadows” when it was on in the 1960s (except for that one time I saw the picture a woman was painting of a man turn into a werewolf; I had werewolf nightmares for years afterward).
Some of my enduring fears: snakes, heights, ledges, swinging bridges, skeletons, robots, being lost, losing my keys/phone/wallet, house fire, bathtub falling through the floor to the basement. Of course, my newest fear: COVID-19.
The list goes on and I’m embarrassed to admit to some of my fears. I’m even more embarrassed by how many fears I have.
One fear I had year-round was my mother. She had a special tactic at Halloween: Most Halloweens, she made me wear a coat over my costume.
I argued with her every year, pointing out the theme of my costume would be lost on onlookers because the costume would be covered up. (duh) She insisted it was cold and I had to wear a coat. I tried to bargain by offering to wear layers under my costume, but no dice.
Regardless of the complications, I always loved Halloween.
Let’s be honest: candy. Chocolate, specifically, and anything chocolate, generally speaking.
But that’s not the only thing I loved about Halloween.
Getting to dress up as something — anything — was a lot of fun. I don’t know why there’s that appeal, but there is. In fact, costumes appeal to many, many people, even while some refuse to don the unfamiliar garb and pretend to be someone, or something, else.
As a child, I loved being turned loose in the neighborhood at night to run free like a thief; bagging as much candy as I could truly was secondary to enjoying being outdoors after dark with no supervision. All those fears had faded into my subconscious. I wasn’t thinking about skeletons and werewolves. Even though I knew most of the things I feared didn’t even exist, and those that did were avoidable and controllable, a tiny part of my imagination allowed those things to live. On Halloween, I was able to join them, and instead of being afraid, I could be a part of it.
I’m not nearly as scared as I used to be. I can read Stephen King novels and watch some horror movies with only the occasional nightmare. Life experience has a way of teaching us the really scary things aren’t ghosts, vampires and werewolves.
(606) 326-2661 |