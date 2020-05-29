If you’re looking for a way to give your children an extra pop of protein, try egg pops.
An idea from The American Egg Board, egg pops are easy to make and fun for children
Take a nutrient-rich, hard-boiled egg, insert a stick and dust with savory spices, or let the children do their own dipping in spicy or herbed sauces. They work as breakfast, snacks or with fruit and whole grains for lunch
Here are some recipes from The American Egg Board.
PARMESAN EGG POPS
2 cups all-purpose flour
3-4 eggs, beaten
2 cups bread crumbs
1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
½ tsp ground fennel seed
12 hard boiled-eggs, peeled
2 tbsp. olive oil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
½ cup onion, small dice
12 basil leaves
2 cups canned tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
1 qt. canola oil (for frying)
12 lollipop sticks
¼ cup grated Parmesan, cheese
Set up breading station by filling three separate bowls — the first with the flour, next the eggs, beaten, and finally, the bread crumbs.
Add thyme, rosemary and fennel seed to the bread crumbs. Stir to combine.
Roll hard boiled-eggs in flour, then beaten eggs, then bread crumbs, set aside.
For the sauce, cook onion and garlic in olive oil until soft, about 5 minutes, then add tomatoes and cook for 30 minutes on low heat.
After 30 minutes, add basil, salt and pepper. Process in blender until smooth. Set aside.
Deep fry breaded eggs until crisp. Drain on paper towel and season with salt and pepper.
To assemble, skewer egg and serve with sprinkle of Parmesan and side of tomato basil sauce.
GREEN GODDESS EGG POPS
12 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled
12 lollipop sticks
Green Goddess Dip
4 anchovies
4 oz. (1/2 cup) mayonnaise
2 oz. (1/4 cup) sour cream
2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon
2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives
1 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. minced garlic
Salt and pepper, to taste
Add all ingredients to blender container and process until smooth. Set aside.
Crouton coating
1 cup toasted cubed French bread
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tsp. dried oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
Add all ingredients in food processor container and process until they resemble fine bread crumbs.
Skewer egg and roll in crouton coating, serve with green goddess dip and sprig of fresh tarragon, if desired.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE EGG POPS
12 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled
12 lollipop sticks
2 oz. (1/2 cup) waffle, toasted and dried
2 oz. (1/2 cup) chicken skins, crisp
12 mini waffles, toasted
8 oz. (1 cup) chile-maple aioli
Salt and pepper, to taste
Maple syrup for plating
For the chicken skin, take chicken skins and lay flat on parchment paper and bake in the oven at 300° F until dry and crisp. Set aside a few pieces of crisp skin for plate garnish.
Toast and dry premade waffle.
Combine chicken skin, waffle, salt and pepper and crush until they resemble breadcrumbs. Coat each egg with this mixture.
To assemble, skewer egg and place atop waffle. Serve with pieces of crisp skin, maple syrup drizzle and chile-maple aioli (recipe follows).
CHILE-MAPLE AIOLI
6 oz. (3/4 cup) mayonnaise
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 oz. (1/4 cup) maple syrup
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
For something a little closer to the norm, here’s another recipe from the board.
AVOCADO DEVILED EGGS
Parsley Oil
1-1/2 quarts water for blanching
salt for blanching
1 bunch curly parsley
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Red Pepper Coulis
2 cups roasted red peppers
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Avocado Filling
12 large hard-boiled eggs
1 Avocado From Mexico peeled & pitted
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper ground
1 tablespoon Parsley Oil
Garnishes
1/2 red bell pepper finely diced
3 ounces fresh lump crab meat
2 tablespoons cilantro finely chopped
5 ounces prosciutto baked until crisp and crumbled
For Parsley Oil: Blanch parsley for 10 seconds; shock in ice water, drain and pat dry thoroughly. Purée in blender, drizzling in olive oil until smooth.
For Red Pepper Coulis: Drain roasted peppers and puree with oil. Pass through chinois, adding additional oil as needed to achieve a smooth consistency.
Avocado Filling: Peel, split and separate hard-boiled eggs. In a food processor, pulse yolks until chopped fine (do not over-process). Add flesh from Avocados From Mexico and remaining ingredients, pulsing until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon Parsley Oil for enhanced green color and flavor (increase amount as desired). Transfer to plastic pastry bag fitted with tip and squeeze out all air; refrigerate immediately.
For Each Serving to Order: Pipe Avocado Filling into three egg white halves and top each with a different garnish: oven-crisped prosciutto crumbles, diced red pepper and crabmeat (lightly tossed with olive oil, salt, pepper and minced cilantro). Garnish plate (optional) with Parsley Oil and Red Pepper Coulis.