When I learned to “write cursive,” our class had a long-term substitute who would be well into his 120s by now. He taught in one-room schoolhouses and he never let you forget it. He was old school in every way. If he had constructed an outhouse for us to use, I wouldn’t have been surprised.
In the 1960s, elementary school children were not one-room-schoolhouse kind of kids. We watched television after school, drank Tang and sometimes ate frozen dinners.
I could go on about how modern we were, but you get the idea.
The main thing I remember about this old-man teacher is his instruction on handwriting. Or should I say his obsession.
He didn’t just want you to write in cursive, he showed you on the blackboard exactly how each letter looked. I mean exactly.
His handwriting wasn’t like anything I’d ever seen. The A’s had a very sharp top, which was not in keeping with the posters of A’s displayed in our classroom. If your A did not have a sharp top, you weren’t going to pass the A’s. Each letter had its particulars, which were the teacher’s particulars, and you had to get them right.
I found this annoying. I had seen adults’ handwriting and each person had his or her own way of writing the letters while keeping them decipherable. Not one person’s handwriting was exactly like another, or like his. That is, at least to the untrained eye.
Now, there is debate as to whether children should learn cursive writing in grade school.
Even though there might not be as much use for it as there was when I was growing up, cursive writing is of some importance.
Sure, it’s nice to be able to sign a card and to send a handwritten thank-you note.
I imagine the ability to sign one’s own name and read the handwritten names of others will continue to be an asset.
Perhaps most importantly, we must be able to read handwritten documents like the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and other documents on which nations rest.
The National Archives contains 15 billion pieces of paper, mostly written in cursive. There has been an effort by the National Archives and other institutions in the business of preservation to find volunteers to keyboard the contents of these documents, but the number of volunteers who can read cursive is on the decline.
Fortunately, school teachers across the country are using transcribing as a lesson for children, many of whom not only gain some understanding of cursive but also find history made a little more real to them.
Even if cursive writing isn’t a must as it has been, and even if every handwritten document gets keyboarded, it seems sad that such an expressive part of one’s personality will be replaced by the common keyboard.
(606) 326-2661 |