Since the pandemic started, I’ve saved a lot of cash on gasoline and entertainment, which includes dining out. I’ve done a great deal of cooking for myself, which is a mixed blessing. Good: Saved money. Bad: Got bored with it.
You might think I’ve saved on water by not having so much laundry to do, but that’s not true. Not only has my water bill remained the same, I had to replace my clothes washer. I’m not exactly blaming the pandemic for my washing machine breaking down. It was maybe 15 years old, but by having to buy a new one while we’re all at home makes you think you’re using it more because you’re home and maybe if things had been normal, the thing could have lasted a few more months.
I was surprised how excited I was about a new washing machine. On the outside, it looked like an ordinary machine, but when you open the lid, you find a huge container for dirty clothes. There is an agitator, which a lot of people have complained about not having. There also is an automatic softener dispenser, which is a wonderful feature.
The water level is self-adjusting, so I don’t have to make up my mind what I’m going to wash. I just stuff clothes in there with abandon and let the machine make the decisions.
It sounds as though I went to this washer straight from having beated clothing against rocks in a creek. No, I just appreciate new things.
Next, I had to replace the garbage disposal. Now, the appliance whose brand name is Badger no longer sounds like an actual badger when it runs.
In my mind, though, the grand finale was replacing the dishwasher.
Washing dishes is one of my most despised household chores. It’s right up there with mopping, vacuuming, dusting, laundry and all the other household chores. Mostly, I hate washing dishes because my constantly chapped hands can’t take water hot enough to truly get the dishes clean. And I like dishes clean. Clean enough to eat off of.
When I realized my dishes were coming out of the washer spotting and not rinsed well enough, I knew it was time for yet another replacement.
It took a while for the planets to align — meaning finding a plumber to install it as soon as it was delivered — but it happened.
I picked out the dishwaster from photos online, so I hadn’t really looked inside of it. I assumed it would be like every other dishwasher I’d ever seen.
But no! When I opened it, that beautiful new dishwasher smell hit me. I can’t recall ever smelling it before.
Inside of a sterile white that would eventually dull to a dirty white, the inside looked as though it had a coating of stainless steel. (I’m sure it doesn’t, but let me have this one.)
The thing even came with sample detergent and that stuff that makes dishes dry without spots.
As much as I’m loving my new appliances, I’m hoping that’s the end of replacing them for a while. I’d like to be able to save up for something frivolous.
