Even though I enjoy the silly and the whimsical, some of my favorite television shows have pushed me to my limits of acceptance.
Although I love the adult cartoon “King of the Hill,” the episode in which Hank and Bobby got involved with competitive dancing with dogs sent me over the edge. I almost quit watching because it struck me as so stupid. A middle-aged woman who watches cartoons maybe shouldn’t criticize anyone for doing anything. That’s especially true if that middle-aged woman has danced with dogs in her house. But I have never danced competitively with dogs in any venue.
At the other end of the spectrum, my beloved “Downton Abbey” sent not only Mr. Bates to jail for Mr. Green’s murder, but also Anna. It was outrageous to think either of them would kill someone. In the end, neither was guilty. In fact, the case was never solved. Seeing how it’s a television show, you’d think viewers could have gotten more satisfaction.
We’ve just passed Festivus, another television creation that continues to annoy me.
Festivus, of course, was an alternative celebration marked by the Costanza family on “Seinfeld.” In reality, it originated with writer Dan O’Keefe’s family, whose father celebrated it for the first time on Dec. 23, 1966, the anniversary of his first date with his wife.
Truth being stranger than fiction, Festivus was incorporated into an episode of the show.
The celebration of the nonexistent holiday includes an aluminum pole, a meatloaf dinner, Feats of Strength and the Airing of Grievances.
Festivus blows and here’s why:
• There are too many holidays jammed in at the last minute. We don’t need Festivus in December. If you want to add a holiday, make it August, where there aren’t any real holidays.
• I realize Festivus is supposed to be an alternative to Christmas, but it’s not. Everybody wants to celebrate both, which could make for more stress.
• No self-respecting holiday would make meatloaf the centerpiece of the dinner. Maybe that’s a reflection on what a bad idea Festivus is.
• Feats of Strength isn’t fair. Granny can’t perform the Feats of Strength the way her muscular grandson on the high school football team can.
• Don’t we fight with our families enough as it is without the Airing of Grievances? Nobody wants to hear what’s griping you, so drop it.
Now that I’ve outlined all my problems with Festivus, I realize I sound like the Grinch. But the Grinch is a Christmas, not a Festivus, character. Maybe Festivus needs its own curmudgeon. As soon as I can think of a proper name, I volunteer!
