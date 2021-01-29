Before anyone gets the wrong idea, let me explain the headline, please. I’m sure you’ve seen them, the fabric pillow-type things you heat in the microwave to ease achy muscles or warm your neck to help you relax after a rough day?
Decades ago, my husband and I got one for Christmas and it was such a favorite we started calling it “Hot Buddy” and that’s the name that always comes to mind now when I see one. Making your own will require only a few items and just a minimal amount of sewing (this is not the craft to use fabric glue, you’ll want to be able to wrap your buddy around your neck and the glue lacks the flexibility).
Supplies:
Cotton fabric
Rice (use plain rice, instant rice is partially cooked making it more fragile and no one wants rice dust)
Sewing supplies (thread and needle or sewing machine)
Scissors
Directions:
Decide the length you want your buddy to be and add 2 inches. Decide the width, double it and add 1 inch. Cut your fabric using the dimensions you just selected.
Fold your fabric in half lengthwise, right sides of the fabric facing each other. Using a simple straight stitch, sew along ONE short end and down the entire length of the fabric. Turn the fabric right side out.
Fill the tube with rice. Do not pack it tightly, if needs to be flexible.
Turn the edges of the unsewn fabric under and stitch close.
Now you, too, have a “Hot Buddy” to help you relax or repair sore muscles.
There are a few things you may want to add to your buddy. Handles can be added on each end. The handles can be made of rope, woven trim/cord, or fabric (these would be made basically the same way as the hot buddy but on a smaller scale and without the rice). Before sewing up either end of the buddy, place your handle inside of the tube with the loop of the handle inside and the cut ends outside, stitch across the handles to attach them as you sew the ends.
Our buddy had a wonderful vanilla scent. You can add a pleasant aroma to your buddy by using essential oils. Lavender will help you relax, or citrus will help rejuvenate you. It’s your buddy, pick something you like and add it to the rice before filling the tube.
To warm your buddy in the microwave, heat for 30 seconds to 1 minute, remove and shake the rice around to redistribute, and repeat until it is to your desired warmth. As a reminder, warm your buddy in short bursts of time, DO NOT attempt to heat it for long periods without shake it. The hot buddy can burn in the microwave.
Stay warm, stay safe and keep crafting.