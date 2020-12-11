Today we’re going to craft with bits and pieces and even more of those cardboard tubes we all have accumulated during our time at home. While these crafts won’t keep your hands or head warm, they will give you a warm, cozy feeling when you add them to your decorations.
Hat supplies:
Cardboard tube
Yarn
Glue
Directions:
Cut the tube to a 1/2 –3/4 -inch width. Cut strands of yarn approximately 5 inches in length, the number of strands required will depend on the thickness of your yarn.
Start with a dot of glue on the inside top of the tube. Press the end of the yarn into the glue and fold the yarn over the top allowing it to hang down the outside of the tube. Continue this way until the entire cardboard tube is covered.
When the glue is set, take the sections of yarn and wrap them around the tube, covering the outside of the tube and gathered at the top of the inside. When all of the yarn is pulled through the tube, gather and tie the top with another strand of yarn. Leave enough of the yarn above the tie to make a pom-pom for the top of your hat. If your tying yarn is long enough it can become the hanger for your ornament by tying the ends together, or you can add another hanging cord by dividing the yarn of the top of the hat and working the cord through and knotting it into a loop.
A large pom-pom or small Styrofoam ball can be glued to the bottom to make a head.
Mitten supplies:
Felt
Yarn
Glue
Directions:
Cut 4 mitten shapes of the same size. Glue two together with a strand of yarn sandwiched between them. Glue the remaining shapes together with the other end of the yarn sandwiched between them.
If you make larger size mittens you can leave the tops open and add a little greenery or tissue paper for a pop of color. You can make them full size or larger (or even use real mittens or oven mitts), connect them with a chunkier cord, add your greenery and ornaments, and make a lovely addition to your door.
Scarf supplies:
Felt
Scissors
Directions:
Cut a length of felt that’s size will go with your hat and/or mittens. Snip slits into the ends to look like fringe. Display it with your other pieces. It can connect the mittens on your door or be attached to the bottom of the Styrofoam ball if you’ve decided to add a head with your hat.
Happy crafting!