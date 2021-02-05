This quick craft could be perfect for your kid’s classmates and friends or we can ramp it up and make it for a special person we love.
Arrow Supplies:
Drinking straw
Construction or scrapbooking paper
Glue stick
Scissors
Directions:
Cut two arrow points and two feather sections (if you are going to be making enough of these for a group, you will probably want to make a pattern of these pieces to follow). Cut a heart-shape large enough for your arrow to fit through, cut two slits for the arrow.
Glue the feathers to one end, sandwiching the straw between the two layers. Insert the straw through the slits in the heart and glue the tip to the other end, again sandwiching the straw between the layers.
Write your valentine message on the heart.
There are many additions we can add to this to amp up the gift. How about it we used Valentine pencils instead of a straw? Use double stick tape instead of glue to make it easier to remove the feathers and points. Or maybe Pixie Stix? They already come in a straw. Or you could use the giant Pixie Stix and it could be attached behind a heart-shaped box of chocolates. Perhaps cut your own heart out of a large piece of cardboard and, after you insert the arrow and write your message, the rest could be covered with your Valentine’s favorite fun-size candies.
If you want to make the arrows but not the hearts, you could print your message, print it out, and tape it to the straw. In that case, you’ll need a quiver to hold them.
Quiver supplies:
Paper towel tube
Construction, scrapbooking, or wrapping paper
Ribbon
Scissors
Glue stick
Directions:
Measure your finished arrows and the tube, you will want the quiver to be long enough to hold the arrows with the ends sticking out. Cut the tube to length, add the handle at this time by punching holes at each end and threading through the ribbon. Either knot or glue the ribbon. Glue a double layer of your paper to the end. Cover the tube with paper.
Happy Valentine’s Day and happy crafting!