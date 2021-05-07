Perhaps Mother’s Day has slipped up on you this year and you need a last-minute craft, or maybe you’ve found the perfect gift and just need a new way to present it, or you may just want to be a little “extra” this year to show mom how much you appreciate all she’s done during this pandemic, this cute little craft can tick all those boxes.
We’re going to decorate a flower pot for Mom (and maybe all the special ladies in our lives deserve one this year).
Supplies:
Terracotta flower pot
Paint (you will need at least 2 colors, more is better)
Foam paintbrush
Water
Small disposable cups
Directions:
Wash your flower pot and allow to dry completely. Select a color to be your base and, using the foam brush, cover the outside of the flower pot. When it is dry enough to touch, turn it upside down on a paper plate or newspaper.
Pour your other paints into individual small cups. (2 or 3 colors work best) The amount needed of each will depend on the size of your flower pot and how much of that color you want to see. Mix a tiny amount of water into the paint, until it is about the consistence of milk.
With the pot inverted, start as close to the edge as possible and pour the paint mixture all around the pot. Repeat with the remaining colors. There is no need to wait for the paint to dry between colors.
Allow the drips to completely dry before setting the flower pot upright.
If drip pots aren’t your mom’s style, you can still use a little paint and decorate a flower pot she will love. If she prefers polka dots, paint the base her favorite color and add the polka dots using a round foam brush (known as a pouncer or dauber brush) or tiny dots using a cotton swab.
If she prefers a floral pattern, use the dauber or cotton swabs to make flowers. Place the dots in a circle with another dot in the center.
You could even use a paint pen and write “Mom,” “Mother,” or “Mama” over and over around the pot.
The flower pot, of course, could be used to give mom a beautiful plant, but it could also be used as the “wrapping” for your gift. A large pot could hold slippers, a paperback book, and a pair of reading glasses. The smallest of pots could hold individually wrapped candies or packages of tea or flower seeds.
Happy Mother’s Day and Happy Crafting!