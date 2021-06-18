I know, Father’s Day is this weekend, we’re almost out of time. But “almost” is the key word here, we still have time to craft a coffee cup for Dad. The only hard part of this craft (if there is a hard part) is the drying time and deciding on the perfect design. And we don’t even really have to worry about selecting the design because when you can get a mug for a dollar anywhere, we can make as many of them as we want.
Supplies:
Glass/stoneware mug (white works best)
Permanent markers (regular Sharpies work but the oil-based Sharpie paint pen works best)
Oven
Directions:
Make sure your cup is clean, you may want to wipe the outside with alcohol to remove oil from fingerprints. Allow to dry completely.
You can go as colorful with your design as you’d like, or just use your father’s favorite color. Black is always a good choice because of its striking contrast with the white. You can select a meaningful quote or design or just allow the children to do their own original artwork. Who could resist proudly drinking from a cup displaying a family portrait or dinosaur as drawn by a 6-year-old?
When you are finished with your artwork, the mug will have to be left to allow to dry. Let the cup sit untouched for at least several hours, overnight is better. If you feel there needs to be any touch-ups done or anything added, do that after the cup has dried the first time, and allow to dry the needed time again. Remember to allow enough drying time between additions.
The mug now needs to be baked. Place the mug in the oven on a cookie sheet. Turn the oven to 350 degrees. Leave the cup in the oven for 30 minutes at that temperature. Allow to cool completely. Remember to put the coffee cups into the oven before the heat is turned on and allow them to remain in the oven as it cools down.
Your mug is now ready to enjoy. It can be washed but now it should be considered fine china or a collector’s item and only be handwashed.
Happy Father’s Day and Happy Crafting!