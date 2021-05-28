My husband recently attended a memorial service for a local hero, while there he was gifted a small piece of an American flag. I decided to make him a shadow box to display it. I can think of no better time than Memorial Day to share this craft with you so you can display your cherished items, too.
Supplies:
Photo frame (large enough to hold your item with space on all sides)
Foam core or corrugated cardboard
Fabric or felt
Glue (spray adhesive and hot glue)
Scissors
Ruler
Craft knife
Directions:
Measure the inside edges of your frame. Cut two sections the exact length of the longer sides and as wide as you want the depth of the shadow box to be. (If you desire a thicker inside box that is more noticeable, cut four sections and glue two pieces together.) Using your spray adhesive, cover with fabric, making sure that any area exposed inside the frame is covered. (If your fabric is heavier and/or not prone to wrinkling, a thin layer of school glue can be used instead.)
Place the pieces inside the frame, measure the distance between them. Cut two sections this length and the same width you selected for the other sides. (If you made the other sides thicker, add to these sections, too.) Cover in fabric as before.
Cover the inside of your back section of the frame. (If your frame didn’t have a cardboard backing, or you need a thicker back, cut the foam core to a size slightly larger than the opening formed when all the pieces are added to the inside of the frame.)
Using a thin line of hot glue, attach the sides you made to the inside of your frame. Place and attach your item(s) to the backing and then glue the back into place. If you want to be able to open your shadow box, the backing can be attached using pins or finishing nails. (Items can be glued to the backing to be displayed, or a few tiny stitches can be used if it is fabric, or a clear stretchy cord like the type used to make bracelets can be glued on each side of the backing and pulled taut across to hold your item.)
The same design can be used to make a shadow box from wood. The sides and back will use wood glue or finishing nails and a hinge can be added to the back to allow opening.
To hang; if the shadow box is light enough the hangers from the original frame can just be moved and re-glued if needed, if it is heavier make small holes and push wire through each side of the backing and twist the ends together in back, then use the fabric to cover the wire. If the shadow box is made of wood and is very large/heavy, you may need to hang it with a French Cleat (ask at any home store and they’ll be able to help you.)
Happy Crafting!