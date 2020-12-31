Welcome to 2021! I hope the new year has been good to you so far … yeah, I know, it’s a little too soon to tell. I think everyone, including me, is happy to see 2020 in our rearview mirror.
Even knowing flipping the calendar wasn’t really going to change things, it gave me hope. I was so excited I wanted to throw my 2020 calendar out the door at the stroke of midnight, but then I started to think about how some of those photos were really pretty, and that calendar wasn’t used much to jot down events, so it was still nearly perfect, I knew I had to use it to make something.
Supplies:
Old calendar, wrapping paper, newspaper
Pizza pan, plate, tray, can lid
Mod Podge
Sponge paintbrush
Jute cord, twine, ribbon, yarn or other decorations such as flowers, pinecones, or shells
Scissors
Paint
E6000 glue
Directions:
Clean well to remove oil and dust from whatever surface you plan to use.
You will want to cover the front of your paper with a thin coat of Mod Podge. When it is completely dry, flip it over and cover the back. This will make your paper easier to work with, if you are using a calendar with thicker paper, you may skip with step. If your paper is very thin, such as a decorative paper napkin or tissue paper, skip this step because it can cause the paper to wrinkle.
While the paper is drying, you may wish to paint the pizza pan. In most cases only the outer rim will show and is the only area that needs to be painted. If your jute or other trim doesn’t go with the color pallet you have selected, it can also be painted at this time.
Measure and cut the paper to fit the inner area of your pan or tray. Add a layer of Mod Podge to the tray and place the paper on top, smoothing gently from the center to the edges. It is possible that some Mod Podge will be pressed out along the edges, simply wipe it off with a paper towel. Adjust the thickness of the Mod Podge layer to work with your paper, a very thin layer with delicate papers and thicker with heavier pages. (To make very thin paper easier to work with and avoid as many wrinkles as possible, iron the paper on a low setting before applying it to the glue.)
Add a coat of Mod Podge to the top of the paper print. Allow to dry completely.
Using E600, apply the twine or other decorations to the inside rim of the pizza pan covering the cut edge of the paper.
If you want to hang your creation on the wall, glue hanging ribbons/twine or a tab from the top of a can slightly extended above the top of the pan.
I hope that 2020 wasn’t that bad for you, and I’m hoping 2021 is better for us all. Happy New Year and happy crafting!