We all have some place we hide our junk, well maybe not junk, but stuff we don’t want right out in plain sight. Makeup in the bathroom, remotes for televisions and gaming systems in the living room, carryout menus in the kitchen, it all deserves an attractive hideout.
Supplies:
Small cardboard box
Jute rope
Fabric
Glue and glue gun
Scissors
Directions:
Cute the flaps from the top of the box. Measure the bottom and sides of the box and add 2 inches all around. Cut your fabric to this measurement. Center the box on the fabric and cut slits from the edge of the fabric to the corners of the box, this will result in a square being removed at each corner. Place the fabric inside the box, centering and gluing the bottom. Pull the sides up and glue them in the corners of the box, overlapping if needed. Make sure all raw edges are turned under in the corners or secured down with a layer of white school glue. At the top, fold the excess under once and glue to the outside of the box to form a clean edge.
Starting at the bottom of the box at one corner, begin gluing the jute rope. Continue to wrap the rope around the box, gluing at least once on each layer, until you reach the fabric. Cut and glue the rope down at a corner.
Handles could be added by using fabric (cut the fabric to the desired length of your handles and twice the width, fold the sides to the center and glue) or the jute rope. Attach the handles on the ends of the box before it is wrapped completely. Glue the handles securely in place and then continue to wrap the rope.
Any size box can be used, and we don’t have to stop with boxes; buckets, bowls, and flower pots can be covered the same way but the lining will have to be shaped to the container you’ve selected. Also, a glue like E6000 will probably work better than hot glue on a nonporous surface.
Other materials besides jute rope can also be used, I used cotton clothesline with a plastic pail while crafting mine. Fabric strips, chunky yarn, even strands of beads can be used to cover the outside of your container. (But if you use beads you may want to paint your box or cover it entirely with your fabric, so the cardboard doesn’t show.) Imagine showing up with Christmas treats in a decorative box covered with garland on the outside and Christmas wrapping paper on the inside.
My pail had handles cut into the top rim, so I didn’t have to add them, but I had to stop my liner below the handles. There is one clear advantage to using a plastic container over a cardboard one, if the one I made gets dirty (or I just get tired of the way it looks) I can easily clean it or add color. I plan to dye mine in a blue ombre by mixing a strongly pigmented dye, wetting the outside of my pail, place the weighted pail into the dye until a color I like is achieved, and then turning the pail over and letting the color bleed down (which is really up on the bucket).
Stay healthy and happy crafting!