I know I usually say a craft is “quick and easy,” and this one is easy … but it is going to take a little time. There is a bit of cutting and a lot of tying, but it will be worth it when you are finished.
Supplies:
Wire wreath form
Plastic tablecloths (the very thin, cheap, disposable kind for parties)
Fabric for the bunny (I used white and pink felt)
Pom-pom
Poly-fil stuffing
Decorations (flowers, Easter eggs, butterflies)
Scissors
Glue (or hot glue gun)
Cardboard
Directions:
• Wreath
Leaving the tablecloth folded as it came from the package, cut it into strips approximately 1 inch wide. If you cut it the long way, cut the strips in half, you want strips that are about 1 inch wide by 6-8 inches long. Cut rounded or pointed ends on each stack of strips, it gives the finished wreath a nicer look and it cuts off the folds to make it easier to separate the plastic strips.
Now simply start tying the individual strips to the wreath form, you can use your fingertip to snug them down but do not pull very hard because the thin plastic will stretch. The number of strips (and tablecloths) will depend on the amount of fullness you want with your wreath. I used one tablecloth and only tied the strips to 2 of the 4 wires of my wreath form. (I used the most inner wire, skipped one, and used the next.) I discovered it is easier to tie from the back and then flip the ends to the front, that way the ones already tied are not in the way.
• Bunny
Cut a circle of cardboard that will fit the center opening of your wreath. Cut a circle of fabric the same size, starting just a little from the edge, glue the fabric to the cardboard leaving a small opening to fill with stuffing. (There are other ways to do the bunny behind, you could glue 2 pieces of fabric together like a pillow or cover the cardboard and leave it flat. Any way you want to do it will work and be equally cute, this is just the way I did it.) You will have a slight overlap, glue it down to make it a smooth as possible, I thought it looked like legs. Cut 2 foot-shaped pieces of cardboard, mine has three humps on the end to be toes. Cover the tops of them with the fabric. Cut a “footpad” and toes for each and glue those to the feet. Glue to the bottom of your bunny. Add a pom-pom tail to the center.
Decorate your wreath with flowers and/or plastic Easter eggs.
I think these are adorable, and mine is going on the front door as soon as the wind dies down. Happy crafting!