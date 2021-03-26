If you’ve ever had a child share your life, you know there are going to be bumps and bruises. Today we’re making a cute little bunny to help with life’s little boo boos. These cute little critters will not only help with the pain they supply emotional support as well. And they are fast and cheap to make.
Supplies:
Washcloth (whatever color you want your bunny to be)
Rubber band (and yarn or string to match the washcloth if you don’t want the rubber band to show)
Plastic reusable “ice cube”
Pom poms for the nose and tail
Eyes (or paint to paint the eyes and nose)
Directions:
Lay the washcloth flat and fold two points together to form a triangle.
Roll from the top point of the triangle toward the wide base. Keep the roll as tight as possible.
Fold the roll in half with the “open” side of the roll down.
Fold the half with the loose ends up over the remaining rolled washcloth.
Wrap the rubber band tightly approximately an inch from the fold, this will form the head and neck. Pull the loose flaps up and toward the rubber band, these are now the ears. If you don’t want the band to show, tie it tightly with yarn or ribbon that matches the bunny and clip the rubber band away.
Your bunny is now finished except for the decorating. If you are going to use your bunny as an Easter decoration or a boo boo bunny for older children, wiggle eyes and pom poms for the nose and tail can be glued on. (I even glued small pieces of pink felt to the inside of the ears) But if you are going to give the bunny to small children or babies, please forgo the pom poms and wiggle eyes and use a marker or bit of non-toxic paint for details to prevent a choking hazard.
To use as a boo boo bunny, add the frozen plastic “ice cube” in the fold of the middle of the body. I thought these bunnies would also be cute holding plastic Easter eggs in place of the ice cube or add a name card and have them at each place setting on your Easter dinner table. I bet you could fold a cloth napkin the same way, without adding a face or tail, and have those on the dinner table to amuse your guests.
I hope you add a boo boo bunny to your home, until next time, happy crafting!