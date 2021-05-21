Graduation is a big achievement and should be celebrated. Whether it’s from preschool or college and everything in between, we’re proud of our graduates and we want them to know it.
The box we’re going to make could be used to collect cards at a graduation party, but it could also be left on the table with some pens and strips of paper in your school colors so family and friends can leave some advice, a memory, or just well-wishes for the newest grad.
Supplies:
Corrugated cardboard (an old box is fine)
Thin cardboard (I used a box from a case of pop but if you don’t want to paint or over it posterboard in your desired color would be best)
Paint and brush
Scrapbooking paper
Glue (both glue stick for the paper and hot glue)
Scissors and craft knife
Ribbon or embroidery floss for a tassel
Directions:
Decide how big you want your box to be, cut a circle from the corrugated cardboard to be the bottom. Cut from the thin cardboard a strip long enough to around the bottom with a slight overlap and as wide as you want the finished height of the box to be. The easiest way to glue the pieces together is to add a little hot glue at a time to the outside edge of the corrugated cardboard and roll the thinner cardboard around it, pressing firmly.
Paint the base of your box or using a glue stick to prevent wrinkles, cover with scrapbooking paper or gift wrap.
To make the top, cut a square from corrugated cardboard. In the center use a craft knife to cut a slot large enough to accommodate the cards or paper strips. Paint and allow to dry.
Cut a strip from the thin cardboard that will easily go over your base but not so loose that it will slide. The width will depend on the size of the top, you will need to decide what looks best. Paint the strip and allow to dry.
Turn the top over, and from the bottom glue the strip evenly spaced in a circle around the slot you cut in the top.
You can add curled ribbon or make a tassel from embroidery floss to add (to make the tassel: select one or more skeins of floss in your school colors, cut 2 sections of thread to wrap with. Pull one loose thread through one ends of the floss, knot to secure. Wrap the other thread tightly close to the knotted hanging string, tie, and cut. Cut the ends to make the tassel.)
Congratulations to all this year’s graduates, especially my nephew Harley EKU class of 2021. Happy crafting!