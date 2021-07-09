When the weather is warm (and honestly even when it’s not) I prefer to go shoeless. That’s not always possible, no shoes no service was a thing well before being asked to wear a mask while you shop, but flip flops are as close as you can get and still be wearing shoes.
Today we’re going to add a little pizzazz to a cheap pair of flip flops, and the decorations can be just fabric scraps, so they are cheap too. Let’s call them “fabulous and frugal” and a whole lot of fun to make and to wear. I made these years ago with a Girl Scout troop and they loved them, this craft would be perfect to do at a sleepover or birthday party. If you’re not planning to make your shoes with a lively, talkative group, you may want to find a good movie to watch because after you get the fabric strips cut there will be a lot of tying involved.
Supplies:
A pair of Flip Flops
Fabric or a couple bandannas
Scissors
Ruler (if you are one of those people that want perfection)
You may also want to add lace, ribbons, yarn, beads, and/or pom-poms
Directions:
Lay your fabric out flat and cut it into strips long enough to double knot and still leave some of the fabric sticking up. The ones I used were approximately 1-inch wide and 6 inches long, you may want them shorter if you are making the shoes for children. Depending on how fluffy you want the finished flip flop to be you will need between thirty and fifty strips for each shoe, of course a smaller shoe for a child will require fewer strips.
Start double knotting your strips in the center of the flip flop band, near the piece that goes between the toes, slide the fabric pieces to the end. If it seems difficult to slide the knots along the band, lightly brush it with baby powder or corn starch. Cover the other side in the same fashion and then repeat for the other shoe.
Beads can be added by stringing them onto yarn or embroidery floss that is then tied to the band. Pom-poms can also be added among the strips of fabric by using a needle and thread, push the needle through the center of the pom-pom and use the thread to tie it to the band.
Happy crafting!