Instant nostalgia. Is there anything that brings back the happy memories of childhood faster than a little red wagon? If we didn’t have one ourselves (I did) we had a friend that did.
Supplies:
Rectangular cakepan (but a shoebox, plastic container, or anything with the basic shape would work)
Spatula (or “egg turner” for people like my husband)
4 jar lids for wheels (wooden or heavy cardboard cutouts, anything circular and strong enough to hold your wagon)
Bottle caps or half marbles (if you want the “hub” in the center of your wheel)
Paint (color for the wagon and the wheels)
Paintbrushes
Glue (hot glue will work but you may want to add E6000 to help it hold)
Directions:
Paint the cakepan red (or the color of your choice); you may find you get better coverage and a smoother finish if you use spray paint for this step.
Paint the wheels, remembering to add the black “tire” along the edge if you are not painting the entire thing black.
Paint the bottle caps if you are using them, and the spatula, if it needs to also be painted.
Set everything aside to dry completely.
To construct the wagon, turn the cakepan over and glue the flat part of the spatula to the bottom. You will want to be able to slide the pan to the edge of a table because the handle of the spatula needs to come up above the pan to make the handle of the wagon. Allow the glue to dry, you may have to weight the spatula to keep it securely against the pan as it dries.
Glue the bottle caps to the center of the wheels. When the glue is dry, attach the wheels to the cakepan. The placement is up to you; they can be closer to the top or near the bottom, but make sure they are all the same height so your wagon will sit flat.
I think this wagon will be perfect this fall as my table centerpiece filled with miniature pumpkins or gourds (thank you to Imel’s Greenhouse for the photo op). But it can be used under the Christmas tree to hold pine cones or ornaments. And during the spring and summer, I think it would be lovely holding potted succulents on the porch. It would even be cute to use as a decoration for a baby shower or birthday party.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.